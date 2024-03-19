A video of Limp Bizkit playing to over 100,000 people at Lollapalooza in Argentina has instantly gone viral, racking up over one million views in less than 24 hours.

The 2020s have been great for the nu-metal legends, whose reputation has been flipped from corny nu-metal jokers back to being pretty much the coolest band there could be. It all started when singer Fred Durst appeared at Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2021 in a full-blown dad outfit.

It's been all upward momentum ever since.

The Lollapalooza gods have once again basked Bizkit in their light, this time in South America in front of a massive crowd that jumped in unison and audibly sang every lyric to set-opener "Break Stuff."

Limp Bizkit also closed the set with the same song. It's a bold move very few acts can pull off and, for obvious reasons, it worked out great for Durst and his bandmates.

The band shared a clip of the Argentinian crowd losing their minds when Limp Bizkit hit the stage. Watch that clip directly below and keep scrolling to see the full setlist from the night and a compilation of fan-shot video clips from the throughout show.

Limp Bizkit Setlist: March 17, 2024 (Argentina)

via setlist.fm

(intro tape) "Turn It Up, Bitch"

01. "Break Stuff"

02. "Take a Look Around"

(tape) Snacky Poo"

03. "Hot Dog"

04. "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)"

(tape) Proud Mary" (Creedence Clearwater Revival song)

05. "My Generation" (Song stopped in order for medical assistance to be provided to a fan)

(tape) "Seven Nation Army"/"Naughty by Nature" (tape)

06. ""Behind Blue Eyes" (The Who cover)

07. "Nookie"

08. "Full Nelson"

09. "Re-Arranged" (preceded by "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver" snippet)

10. "Killing in the Name" (Rage Against the Machine cover)

(tape) "90.2.10"

11. "Break Stuff"

(outro tape) Jump Around" (House of Pain song)

Limp Bizkit, Live in Argentina (March 17, 2024)