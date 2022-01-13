This Local Texas Rocker Gaining National Attention, Reveals Empowering New Song
It's time to get to know Giovannie and the Hired Guns, who have steadily been racking up the critical accolades over the past year and are continuing their ascent with the empowering new song and video for "Can't Answer Why."
Already tipped for one of Loudwire's 2021 Rock + Metal Songs You Might Have Missed (But Shouldn't) for the standout single "Ramon Ayala" and recently garnering placement on Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch playlist, Giovannie and the Hired Guns have seen their star rise out of their Stephenville, Texas home base thanks to their thrilling live shows that are as likely to include just as much two-stepping as you'll find headbanging.
Now showing a more vulnerable and heartfelt side to his music, singer Giovannie Yanez embodies the spirit of someone dealing with anxiety and self-doubt. “‘Can’t Answer Why’ explains the mind of someone who battles with anxiety, who questions themselves. Are they good enough? Is it cool? Should I give in? When all they need is to relax and breathe,” he explains.
The song comes with an empowering video from director Tim Cofield, who has a younger Giovannie dealing with his neighborhood bullies and finding his own superhero-inspired strength to stand up to them. “The video focuses on a young boy who deals with these problems," says Yanez. "The bullies are society bringing him down, when he knows he is unique and different. How different? Let’s just say he is SUPER different.”
Get a closer look at the lyrics and check out the video below and if you like what you hear, you can pick up Giovannie and the Hired Guns' "Can't Answer Why" at this location.
Giovannie and the Hired Guns, "Can't Answer Why" Lyrics
Maybe I was made for nothin’
Maybe I was made for somethin’
Maybe I’m just tired of bein’ me
I’m just so fuckin’ lonely
I just want someone to hold me
I wish I didn’t need all of these drugs
Sometimes I feel a little crazy
Sometimes I feel a little lazy
But I think I just need some rest
Sometimes I think a little too much
Sometimes I drink a little too much
Sometimes I can cross that line
And I can’t answer why
I think I might go back to church
I feel my life is gettin’ worse
I know that I can always talk to him
I know I’m not the greatest friend
I look back and I can’t forget
All the stupid little things that we did
Yeah
Sometimes I feel a little crazy
Sometimes I feel a little lazy
But I deserve to get me some rest
Sometimes I think a little too much
Sometimes I drink a little too much
Sometimes I can cross that line
And I can’t answer why
Sometimes I feel a little crazy
Sometimes I feel a little lazy
But I deserve to get me some rest
Sometimes I think a little too much
Sometimes I drink a little too much
Sometimes I can cross that line
And I can’t answer why
Sometimes I feel a little crazy
Sometimes I feel a little lazy
But I deserve to get me some rest
Sometimes I think a little too much
Sometimes I drink a little too much
Sometimes I can cross that line
And I can’t answer why
Why
Yeahhhh
Maybe I just need a change
Maybe I’ll just run away
Maybe I’ll just stay in the same place
Giovannie and the Hired Guns, "Can't Answer Why"
To keep the momentum going, Giovannie and the Hired Guns are hitting the road later this month for a U.S. tour that will keep them on the road through the end of May. Check out all of the dates listed below and get ticketing info here.
Giovannie and The Hired Guns 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 21 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Will Rogers Auditorium
Jan. 22 – Nacogdoches, Texas @ Banita Creek Hall
Jan. 27 – Lubbock, Texas @ The Blue Light
Jan. 28 – Helotes, Texas @ Floore's Country Store
Jan. 29 – El Campo, Texas @ Greek Bros
Feb. 3 – Pflugerville, Texas @ Mavericks Dance Hall
Feb. 4 – Goliad, Texas @ Schroeder Hall
Feb. 5 – Justin, Texas @ Mule Barn
Feb. 9 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Revolution Music Room
Feb. 10 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
Feb. 11 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
Feb. 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
Feb. 15 – Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl
Feb. 16 – Newport, Ky. @ The Southgate House Revival
Feb. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Carol's Pub
Feb. 18 – Springfield, Ill. @ Boondock's
Feb. 19 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway
Feb. 20 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ HIFI
Feb. 21 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
Feb. 26 – Wharton, Texas @ WashFest
March 3 – Amarillo, Texas @ Hoot's Pub
March 4 – San Angelo, Texas @ City Limits
March 11 – Midland, Texas @ The Rusty Bucket
March 18 – Waco, Texas @ The Backyard
March 26 – New Braunfels, Texas @ Gruene Hall
April 2 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
April 9 – San Marcos, Texas @ Cheatham Street Warehouse
April 30 – Ness City, Kan. @ Louie's Bar & Grill
May 13 – Christoval, Texas @ Cooper’s BBQ
May 29 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion