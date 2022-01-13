It's time to get to know Giovannie and the Hired Guns, who have steadily been racking up the critical accolades over the past year and are continuing their ascent with the empowering new song and video for "Can't Answer Why."

Already tipped for one of Loudwire's 2021 Rock + Metal Songs You Might Have Missed (But Shouldn't) for the standout single "Ramon Ayala" and recently garnering placement on Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch playlist, Giovannie and the Hired Guns have seen their star rise out of their Stephenville, Texas home base thanks to their thrilling live shows that are as likely to include just as much two-stepping as you'll find headbanging.

Now showing a more vulnerable and heartfelt side to his music, singer Giovannie Yanez embodies the spirit of someone dealing with anxiety and self-doubt. “‘Can’t Answer Why’ explains the mind of someone who battles with anxiety, who questions themselves. Are they good enough? Is it cool? Should I give in? When all they need is to relax and breathe,” he explains.

The song comes with an empowering video from director Tim Cofield, who has a younger Giovannie dealing with his neighborhood bullies and finding his own superhero-inspired strength to stand up to them. “The video focuses on a young boy who deals with these problems," says Yanez. "The bullies are society bringing him down, when he knows he is unique and different. How different? Let’s just say he is SUPER different.”

Get a closer look at the lyrics and check out the video below and if you like what you hear, you can pick up Giovannie and the Hired Guns' "Can't Answer Why" at this location.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns, "Can't Answer Why" Lyrics

Maybe I was made for nothin’

Maybe I was made for somethin’

Maybe I’m just tired of bein’ me I’m just so fuckin’ lonely

I just want someone to hold me

I wish I didn’t need all of these drugs Sometimes I feel a little crazy

Sometimes I feel a little lazy

But I think I just need some rest Sometimes I think a little too much

Sometimes I drink a little too much

Sometimes I can cross that line

And I can’t answer why I think I might go back to church

I feel my life is gettin’ worse

I know that I can always talk to him I know I’m not the greatest friend

I look back and I can’t forget

All the stupid little things that we did

Yeah Sometimes I feel a little crazy

Sometimes I feel a little lazy

But I deserve to get me some rest Sometimes I think a little too much

Sometimes I drink a little too much

Sometimes I can cross that line

And I can’t answer why Sometimes I feel a little crazy

Sometimes I feel a little lazy

But I deserve to get me some rest Sometimes I think a little too much

Sometimes I drink a little too much

Sometimes I can cross that line

And I can’t answer why Sometimes I feel a little crazy

Sometimes I feel a little lazy

But I deserve to get me some rest Sometimes I think a little too much

Sometimes I drink a little too much

Sometimes I can cross that line

And I can’t answer why Why

Yeahhhh Maybe I just need a change

Maybe I’ll just run away

Maybe I’ll just stay in the same place

Giovannie and the Hired Guns, "Can't Answer Why"

To keep the momentum going, Giovannie and the Hired Guns are hitting the road later this month for a U.S. tour that will keep them on the road through the end of May. Check out all of the dates listed below and get ticketing info here.

Giovannie and The Hired Guns 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 21 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Will Rogers Auditorium

Jan. 22 – Nacogdoches, Texas @ Banita Creek Hall

Jan. 27 – Lubbock, Texas @ The Blue Light

Jan. 28 – Helotes, Texas @ Floore's Country Store

Jan. 29 – El Campo, Texas @ Greek Bros

Feb. 3 – Pflugerville, Texas @ Mavericks Dance Hall

Feb. 4 – Goliad, Texas @ Schroeder Hall

Feb. 5 – Justin, Texas @ Mule Barn

Feb. 9 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Revolution Music Room

Feb. 10 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Feb. 11 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

Feb. 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

Feb. 15 – Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl

Feb. 16 – Newport, Ky. @ The Southgate House Revival

Feb. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Carol's Pub

Feb. 18 – Springfield, Ill. @ Boondock's

Feb. 19 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway

Feb. 20 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ HIFI

Feb. 21 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

Feb. 26 – Wharton, Texas @ WashFest

March 3 – Amarillo, Texas @ Hoot's Pub

March 4 – San Angelo, Texas @ City Limits

March 11 – Midland, Texas @ The Rusty Bucket

March 18 – Waco, Texas @ The Backyard

March 26 – New Braunfels, Texas @ Gruene Hall

April 2 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

April 9 – San Marcos, Texas @ Cheatham Street Warehouse

April 30 – Ness City, Kan. @ Louie's Bar & Grill

May 13 – Christoval, Texas @ Cooper’s BBQ

May 29 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion