The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards were held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Monday (March 27) and broadcast on Fox. And now we know the winners of the rock and alternative rock categories at the show.

Nominees in the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards rock and alt categories included blink-182, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Turnstile, twenty one pilots, Wet Leg and others.

Did you see who won the rock and alt awards?

Red Hot Chili Peppers ended up being the big rock winners of the night, with the funky Anthony Kiedis-led band taking home two awards from the rock and alt categories. But they weren't the only rockers who won.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the iHeartRadio Awards is a star-studded event celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeart app throughout the year.

The award show features performances from some the biggest artists in music, in addition to the award presentations in multiple categories. See the list below.

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images The Chili Peppers (Kevin Mazur, Getty Images)

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Alternative + Rock Nominees/Winners

Alternative Song of the Year

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Edging" - Blink-182

(WINNER) "Enemy" (from Arcane: League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons

"Heat Waves" - Glass Animals

"Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" - Kate Bush

Alternative Artist of the Year

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

(WINNER) Red Hot Chili Peppers

twenty one pilots

Weezer

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock)

Beach Weather

BoyWithUke

(WINNER) Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Rock Song of the Year

(WINNER) "Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

"Planet Zero" - Shinedown

"So Called Life" - Three Days Grace

"Taking Me Back" - Jack White

Rock Artist of the Year

Ghost

(WINNER) Papa Roach

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Imagine Dragons (Kevin Winter, Getty Images)