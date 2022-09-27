Giovannie and the Hired Guns Drop Tuba-Featuring Track ‘Overrated,’ Announce New Album

One of the breakout rock acts of 2022 has been Giovannie and the Hired Guns, who have seen their tracks "Ramon Ayala," "Can't Answer Why" and "I Don't Mind" carve out some footing at rock radio. But don't expect the early success to go to their head, as the band drops the new song "Overrated" which features that most rocking of instruments, the tuba!

What? That's right. Bassist Alex Trejo slides over to add some brass to the new track, blowing away on the tuba while keeping with the song's driving nature. Frontman Giovannie Yanez says, “One of my dreams is to share my culture with the largest possible audience. We love playing this song live because the tuba is such a cool part of the song and people love it. It’s a way of saying ‘we all belong.’ I mean who doesn’t have a great time when a tuba is onstage!”

As for the song itself, the vocalist comments, “The song is about humility. No matter how successful (or lucky) you get, always remember your roots and don’t take any of it too seriously. Never give up on your dreams and try to make them real, but the journey is really the best part." Take a listen to the track and check out the lyrics below.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns, "Overrated" Lyrics

She’s over me

Says I’m overrated

I’m such a freak

Yeah, I love the way she hates it

She says I’m a waste of time

And I think she might be right (yeah)

Even if I end up fuckin’ famous

She’d say I’m overrated What did I do this time mamasita?

Did it cross your mind that

I’m no good for you

I’ve realized

You overanalyze

Everything I do

Thought I was your vato

Guess I’m really not though

Looks like She’s over me

Says I’m overrated

I’m such a freak

I love the way she hates it

She says I’m a waste of time

And I think she might be right (yeah)

Even if I end up fuckin’ famous

She’d say I’m overrated I’ve been thinkin’ bout this all day lately

And I don’t blame me if you really hate me

Been thinkin’ bout all the dirty things

All the filthy things

We do behind closed doors

I can see how it’s gettin’ to your head

But I’m just out here tryin’ to make some bread

I thought that we were fine

And you were mine

But She’s over me

Says I’m overrated

I’m such a freak

I love the way she hates it

She says I’m a waste of time

And I think she might be right (yeah)

Even if I end up fuckin’ famous

She’d say I’m overrated She’s over me

Says I’m overrated

I’m such a freak

Yeah, I love the way she hates it

She says I’m a waste of time

And I think she might be right (yeah)

Even if I end up fuckin’ famous

She’d say I’m overrated

She’d say I’m overrated

Yeah

Giovannie and the Hired Guns, "Overrated"

In other news of note for the rising upstarts, "Overrated" will be featured on the band's forthcoming full length album, Tejano Punk Boyz, which is due Oct. 28 via Warner Music Nashville. The album album artwork and track listing can be viewed below and the pre-orders are being taken here.

And you can also look for the group on the road this fall. The band has a mix of their own shows, festival appearances and two dates supporting Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll on the horizon. See all their stops listed below and get tickets here.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Tejano Punk Boyz Album Artwork + Track Listing

giovannie and the hired guns tejano punk boyz album artwork Warner Music Nasvhille loading...

1. Overrated

2. Ramon Ayala

3. I Don’t Mind

4. Calling You Tonight

5. Can’t Answer Why

6. Shout

7. Something In The Way

8. Numb

9. The Letter

10. You and Me

Giovannie and The Hired Guns – 2022 Tour Dates

Oct. 7 – Cuero, Texas @ Cuero Turkeyfest

Oct. 8 – Godley, Texas @ Del Norte Tacos

Oct. 13 – Waco, Texas @ 2022 Heart O’ Texas

Oct. 14 – Houston, Texas @ RISE Rooftop

Oct. 15 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alfazar Shrine Pavillion

Oct. 20 – Abilene, Texas @ Potosi Live

Oct. 21 – Rockdale, Texas @ Rockdale Rodeo

Oct. 22 – Angleton, Texas @ Yorktown Western Days

Oct. 27 – College Station, Texas @ The Tap

Oct. 28 – Fredericksburg, Texas @ Luckenbach

Oct. 30 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

Nov. 3 – Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena **

Nov. 4 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena **

Nov. 11 – Terrel, Texas @ Silver Saloon

Nov. 18 – Newkirk, Okla. @ First Council Casino

Nov. 19 – Nacogdoches, Texas @ Banita Creek Hall

Nov. 25 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Nov. 26 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

Dec. 4 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Audacy Beach Festival

** - Supporting Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll