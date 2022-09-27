Giovannie and the Hired Guns Drop Tuba-Featuring Track ‘Overrated,’ Announce New Album
One of the breakout rock acts of 2022 has been Giovannie and the Hired Guns, who have seen their tracks "Ramon Ayala," "Can't Answer Why" and "I Don't Mind" carve out some footing at rock radio. But don't expect the early success to go to their head, as the band drops the new song "Overrated" which features that most rocking of instruments, the tuba!
What? That's right. Bassist Alex Trejo slides over to add some brass to the new track, blowing away on the tuba while keeping with the song's driving nature. Frontman Giovannie Yanez says, “One of my dreams is to share my culture with the largest possible audience. We love playing this song live because the tuba is such a cool part of the song and people love it. It’s a way of saying ‘we all belong.’ I mean who doesn’t have a great time when a tuba is onstage!”
As for the song itself, the vocalist comments, “The song is about humility. No matter how successful (or lucky) you get, always remember your roots and don’t take any of it too seriously. Never give up on your dreams and try to make them real, but the journey is really the best part." Take a listen to the track and check out the lyrics below.
Giovannie and the Hired Guns, "Overrated" Lyrics
She’s over me
Says I’m overrated
I’m such a freak
Yeah, I love the way she hates it
She says I’m a waste of time
And I think she might be right (yeah)
Even if I end up fuckin’ famous
She’d say I’m overrated
What did I do this time mamasita?
Did it cross your mind that
I’m no good for you
I’ve realized
You overanalyze
Everything I do
Thought I was your vato
Guess I’m really not though
Looks like
She’s over me
Says I’m overrated
I’m such a freak
I love the way she hates it
She says I’m a waste of time
And I think she might be right (yeah)
Even if I end up fuckin’ famous
She’d say I’m overrated
I’ve been thinkin’ bout this all day lately
And I don’t blame me if you really hate me
Been thinkin’ bout all the dirty things
All the filthy things
We do behind closed doors
I can see how it’s gettin’ to your head
But I’m just out here tryin’ to make some bread
I thought that we were fine
And you were mine
But
She’s over me
Says I’m overrated
I’m such a freak
I love the way she hates it
She says I’m a waste of time
And I think she might be right (yeah)
Even if I end up fuckin’ famous
She’d say I’m overrated
She’s over me
Says I’m overrated
I’m such a freak
Yeah, I love the way she hates it
She says I’m a waste of time
And I think she might be right (yeah)
Even if I end up fuckin’ famous
She’d say I’m overrated
She’d say I’m overrated
Yeah
Giovannie and the Hired Guns, "Overrated"
In other news of note for the rising upstarts, "Overrated" will be featured on the band's forthcoming full length album, Tejano Punk Boyz, which is due Oct. 28 via Warner Music Nashville. The album album artwork and track listing can be viewed below and the pre-orders are being taken here.
And you can also look for the group on the road this fall. The band has a mix of their own shows, festival appearances and two dates supporting Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll on the horizon. See all their stops listed below and get tickets here.
Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Tejano Punk Boyz Album Artwork + Track Listing
1. Overrated
2. Ramon Ayala
3. I Don’t Mind
4. Calling You Tonight
5. Can’t Answer Why
6. Shout
7. Something In The Way
8. Numb
9. The Letter
10. You and Me
Giovannie and The Hired Guns – 2022 Tour Dates
Oct. 7 – Cuero, Texas @ Cuero Turkeyfest
Oct. 8 – Godley, Texas @ Del Norte Tacos
Oct. 13 – Waco, Texas @ 2022 Heart O’ Texas
Oct. 14 – Houston, Texas @ RISE Rooftop
Oct. 15 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alfazar Shrine Pavillion
Oct. 20 – Abilene, Texas @ Potosi Live
Oct. 21 – Rockdale, Texas @ Rockdale Rodeo
Oct. 22 – Angleton, Texas @ Yorktown Western Days
Oct. 27 – College Station, Texas @ The Tap
Oct. 28 – Fredericksburg, Texas @ Luckenbach
Oct. 30 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s
Nov. 3 – Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena **
Nov. 4 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena **
Nov. 11 – Terrel, Texas @ Silver Saloon
Nov. 18 – Newkirk, Okla. @ First Council Casino
Nov. 19 – Nacogdoches, Texas @ Banita Creek Hall
Nov. 25 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
Nov. 26 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre
Dec. 4 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Audacy Beach Festival
** - Supporting Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll