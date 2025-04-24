Did you notice the Slipknot Easter egg in Slaughter to Prevail's brand new song "Russian Grizzly in America"?

The track only just came out yesterday when Slaughter to Prevail shared the details for their upcoming studio album Grizzly, which will be out July 18 through Sumerian Records. If you paid close attention to the lyrics, you may have noticed one of the English lines references a classic Slipknot song.

"Russian Grizzly in America" has a blend of Russian and English lyrics, and there's actually a lyric from Slipknot's song "(sic)" that's repeated multiple times throughout it — "Enemy, show me what you wanna be / I can handle anything."

Those are the first two lines in the Slipknot track, and Alex Terrible snarls them twice in the Slaughter to Prevail song before switching back to Russian. The following lines translated to English are, "I can even drag you to hell / And again to hell."

READ MORE: Here Are the Lyrics to Slaughter to Prevail's New Song 'Russian Grizzly in America'

Listen to both tracks below.

Slipknot, '(sic)'

Slaughter to Prevail, 'Russian Grizzly in America'

Slaughter to Prevail's Ties to Slipknot

Slaughter to Prevail are one of many newer metal bands that drew inspiration from Slipknot, not just with their musical style but their aesthetic as well. In a 2021 interview, guitarist Jack Simmons cited Slipknot as one of the band's biggest influences.

"I would say that we have a style of extreme metal that is… catchy, I think that most songs are catchier than the other bands, all songs are a lot more drive to them, there are reminiscences of nu-metal and… traditional metal from early 2000s you know, we love bands like Chimaira, Slipknot and other bands," he explained.

Terrible has also shared vocal covers of Slipknot songs, such as "Disasterpiece," which you can see on YouTube.

The vocalist discussed the time he met Corey Taylor in a video on his Instagram story, recalling, "For me, it was a special moment, very special. And I never thought that I would react like that, because I grew up on his music. For me, he's a very good example of how to be a good frontman with good vocals."

Slaughter to Prevail were also on the lineup for Knotfest Australia this year.

Slaughter to Prevail's Alex Terrible Talks About Meeting Corey Taylor