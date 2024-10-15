Slaughter to Prevail’s Epic New Song ‘Behelit’ Has Fans Reacting to Different Style

Slaughter to Prevail has just released an animated music video for the new song "Behelit," which features clean (ish) vocals from Alex Terrible and plenty of orchestration. Fans have shared their reactions, showcasing a divide.

The track is indeed a departure from the typical bone-snapping approach Slaughter to Prevail have taken with their brand of deathcore. Symphonic deathcore is having a moment right now and the group joins the fray on that front, letting those facets add a layered and epic quality to the mid-tempo stomper.

Additionally, "Behelit" boasts a themed music video based on the Japanese manga series Berserk, which can be seen further down the page along with the lyrics.

Before we go any further and dive into what fans are saying, some of you may be wondering what a "Behelit" actually is. Comic Book Resources explains that, in Berserk, these egg-shaped items activate and develop facial features and "makes a scream to summon the dreaded God Hand from another realm."

Fans React to New Direction on Slaughter to Prevail's "Behelit"

For the most part, fans are supportive of the couple of relative surprises in Slaughter to Prevail's new song.

"I am firmly of the belief that orchestral elements and choirs make everything better," says one person on YouTube, while another refers to the sound as "Rammsteincore" and that "the chorus here is pure fire."

"Holy hell Alex’s clean screams are on POINT. I hope this trend continues. Sounds incredible," comments another fan, enthused to hear Terrible execute some cleaner singing more akin to Gojira.

With the orchestral elements in play, one fan contends it sounds like "Slaughter to Prevail meets Lorna Shore and Shadow of Intent."

Hitting on a lot of the above touch points, someone on Reddit summarizes, "I'm a fan, it sounded a bit inspired by Rammstein with the orchestral groove, and I personally enjoyed the emotion from Alex’s cleaner vocals."

See a couple more positive reactions below.

Of course, not every single fan on earth likes "Behelit."

In smaller numbers, some expressed that the change of style doesn't appeal to them, as seen below.

Slaughter to Prevail, "Behelit" Lyrics

I found Behelit

And now I am the master of not only my life

You all belong to me

I'm your biggest nightmare

Obey! In this world, is the destiny of mankind controlled by some transcendental entity or law?

Entity or law?

Is it like the hand

Hand of God

Is it like the hand

Hand of God

Hovering above?

I've never seen ruthless hand enough

Is it like the hand of God? No! Man takes up the sword

Takes up the sword

In order to shield this wound

Wound in his heart

Wound in his heart

Sustained in a far-off time

Beyond remembrance Is it like the hand

Hand of God

Is it like the hand

Hand of God

Hovering above?

I've never seen ruthless hand enough

Is it like the hand of God? No!

Nooo! Beyond

Beyond

Beyond remembrance

Is it like the hand of God hovering above?

Like the hand of God Man has no control

Control

Even over his own will. No!

Slaughter to Prevail, "Behelit" Music Video