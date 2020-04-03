Allegaeon Go Prog With Epic Cover of Yes Classic ‘Roundabout’

Allegaeon are gifting fans with a stellar new cover of the Yes classic "Roundabout," showing some of their nimble playing on their version of the epic '70s favorite.

Singer Riley McShane says, "We're very excited to release our rendition of 'Roundabout' by Yes from their 1971 album Fragile. We have always been huge fans of progressive rock and all the genres that were birthed from that era of music. In this cover we try to showcase not only those influences, but also how we as individual musicians have been impacted by the music of yesteryear and how that impact has helped us to develop our own styles of playing."

According to McShane, the band tracked their cover with longtime engineer Dave Otero at Flatline Audio in Denver. "Recording with Dave is always a treat, and this time we were fortunate enough to be joined in the studio by Metal Blade Records' Vince Edwards to document the experience with a hybrid, music video meets studio documentary film available for viewing." Check out the behind the scenes video footage posted just below the song player.

"We hope to see you back on the road later this year and will keep you posted on any further developments in our world," says McShane. "Until then, stay tuned for live streams, Q&A, merch sales, and much more from the Allegaeon camp over the next few months. You rule, and thanks again."

Speaking of upcoming events, McShane will host a Facebook Live Q&A on April 6 at 6PM ET / 3PM PT at the band's Facebook page.

Allegaeon are currently promoting their 2019 album Apoptosis. Pick it up in the platform of your choosing here.

Allegaeon, "Roundabout" (Yes Cover)

Allegaeon Take You Behind the Scenes of Recording "Roundabout"