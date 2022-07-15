The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 (So Far)

Somehow, we've made it through the first half of 2022. It seems as if time moves faster with each passing week, but for now, we can look back on all the great music we got to hear over the last six months.

It's been over two years since the pandemic shut the entire world down, but many artists were hard at working during that time frame, so we naturally still have a lot of new music about the effects the virus had on our society. There are some that are politically-driven, and others that have chosen to give listeners a peaceful escape from all that's been going on in the world as a whole, so there's something for every mood.

Rock and metal giants such as Rammstein, Korn and Ghost graced us with new records. Red Hot Chili Peppers made a massively triumphant return with Unlimited Love, their first album with John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium, which debuted at No. 1 on the charts.

More exciting music is underway, too. In the latter half of the year, we can expect new releases from Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, Lamb of God and more. But for now, check out the best rock and metal albums of 2022 so far below.

Contributors: Rabab Al-Sharif, Jordan Blum, Chad Childers, Joe DiVita, Lauryn Schaffner, Philip Trapp