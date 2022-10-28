Everyone makes mistakes, so you'd be lying to yourself if you said you've never pronounced a band name incorrectly. Whether it had a unique spelling or was a different language, we've all been there. However, it's important to correct these mistakes. How are you supposed to continue being a metal expert if you mispronounce the artists' names?

Need some help with Sanguisugabogg or Yngwie Malmsteen? We've got you covered. Unsure why Sunn O))) made their name look so much more complicated than it sounds? We'll explain why.

The idea for this all started when Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez interviewed Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger a few weeks ago. He confirmed that his name is not, in fact, pronounced "Crow-ger," but is actually "Kroo-ger," like the fictional horror villain Freddy Krueger.

From there, we thought about some of the other artist and band names that are commonly mispronounced, and decided to make a list of them with the correction pronunciations spelled out (as best as we could) underneath. We know a bunch of you will likely roll your eyes and think to yourself, "I've always said it that way" — and good for you! For those who didn't, you're welcome.

20 Band + Artist Names You've Probably Been Pronouncing Wrong Don't worry, we've all been there.