Here are the 10 best tech-death albums of the 2020s, chosen by Allegaeon guitarist Greg Burgess.

For over 15 years now, Burgess has been the one constant within the band. He's a generational force, skillfully incorporating technical, progressive and melodic elements into Allegaeon's amalgam of sound and style.

In our quest to not saddle a musician with too much homework, we initially asked Burgess to name five of this decade's standout tech-death releases. Instead, he went ahead and did double the work, underscoring just how passionate he is about this scene!

We'll get to those picks in a moment, but first...

What You Need to Know About Allegaeon

From: Colorado

First Album: Fragments of Form and Function (2010)

New Album: The Ossuary Lens

allegaeon the ossuary lens album cover Metal Blade loading...

We last heard from Allegaeon in 2022 with the brilliant album Damnum. Since, the band has undergone another lineup change, welcoming back vocalist Ezra Haynes after the departure of Riley McShane. In the decade since Haynes and the band initially pared ways, Allegaeon have evolved quite a bit, providing a fresh foundation of extremity for the vocalist to growl and sing over.

“I think in the beginning we were a little more stripped down,” says Burgess, “very guitar-forward, focused melodeath. Over time, I think more technical, symphonic and progressive elements creeped in. Finally, where we are today is all of that combined, added with more ambient elements.”

For a taste of The Ossuary Lens, check out the music video for "Driftwood" below.

“This song holds a special place in Allegaeon history, honestly," Burgess begins. "This piece was written for [2019 album] Apoptosis by our then-brand new bassist Booboo [Brandon Michael]. In its original form, it was so tech-death, I don’t think we knew how to incorporate it into the Allegaeon sound when he submitted it."

He continues, "Fast forward six years and, as we were kicking around ideas for this album, I remembered the piece and asked Booboo if he wouldn't mind if I took a crack at possibly rearranging its format a little smoother into the Allegaeon sound. I just wanted there to be a little bit more repetition of some parts. The song turned out amazing. Always goes to show – never throw out anything as you never know when it'll come back.”

Allegaeon, "Driftwood" Music Video

READ MORE: The Best Album by 11 Legendary Death Metal Bands

For The Ossuary Lens, Allegaeon's seventh album, the band teamed up with producer Dave Otero for a sixth time. "We have worked with Dave Otero at Flatline Audio since the beginning of our career,” explains Burgess, “So 17 years now. Dave always provides a comfortable working environment, amazing ideas, and a career-spanning understanding of what has made Allegaeon, Allegaeon.”

Allegaeon's new album is out April 4 and you can get your copy through the Metal Blade webstore. Follow the band on Instagram, X and Facebook.

See Greg Burgess' picks for the 10 Best Tech-Death Albums of the 2020s directly below!

The 10 Best Tech-Death Albums of the 2020s So Far, Chosen by Allegaeon's Greg Burgess Allegaeon guitarist Greg Burgess breaks down the very best technical death metal albums that have been released in the 2020s... so far! Gallery Credit: Greg Burgess, Allegaeon