It's not very often that the worlds of slam death metal and EDM cross over, but that's exactly what happened when big-time DJ Marshmello bombarded a European crowd with downtuned brutality.

In a video clip in an Instagram slideshow on a collab post between Marshmello and another DJ — Svdden Death — the song "ID" is heard playing. The song, a collaboration by artists NIMDA, Svdden Death and YVM3, features the Oklahoma-based slam band. It's a completely brutal, knock-down/drag-out track that eventually gives way to dubstep.

You can watch the clip in the second-to-last slide and check out "ID" in full further down the page. We've got more for you on Peeling Flesh and Marshmello's other connections to heavy music.

The collaboration between a slam band and a dubstep artist shouldn't be all that surprising, either. After all, the two styles are united under the umbrella of bass drop rhythms and undulating breakdowns. The only real difference is one artist uses low-tuned string instruments and another uses electronics.

In "ID," you can hear how seamless it all really is.

NIMDA x Svdden Death x YVM3, "ID" ft. Peeling Flesh

READ MORE: Chiefs + Eagles Players Name Their Favorite Rock + Metal Bands (Even Travis Kelce)

Marshmello + Rock Collabs

Marshmello is not a stranger to the heavy music scene. On the 2019 album Joytime III, the DJ welcomed A Day to Remember on the song "Rescue Me," which is a huge hit.

He's also collaborated with Svdden Death and Crown the Empire on "Fireball" and worked with Yungblud and blackbear on the song "Tongue Tied."

About Peeling Flesh

Formed in 2021 in Oklahoma, Peeling Flesh released a handful of EPs and splits before releasing their debut full length, The G Code, last year. It quickly caught on, carving out a unique space in a crowded but thriving death metal scene. With a heavy dose of rap/hip-hop informing the rhythms and attitude, it's a different world of slam that feels fresh and coincidentally well-aligned with a nu-metal resurgence.

For all you serious knuckledraggers, the band even released a "crunk edition" of The G Code, which is all the same songs, just slower and even more gnarly.

Check out the song "Shoot 2 Kill" below and follow Peeling Flesh on Instagram and Facebook. If you want to see them on tour, dates are listed beneath the music video.

Peeling Flesh, "Shoot 2 Kill"

Peeling Flesh 2025 Tour Dates

w/ Aborted, Ingested, Extermination Dismemberment



Feb. 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Axis

Feb. 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ Fairmount Theatre

Feb. 27 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground

Feb. 28 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Monarch

Mar. 1 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Mar. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving

Mar. 4 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft's

Mar. 5 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Mar. 6 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

Mar. 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Hell)

Mar. 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Mar. 9 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

Mar. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Mar. 12 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Mar. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ Southside Music Hall

May 18 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

The Best Album by 11 Big Death Metal Bands Loudwire singles out 11 big death metal bands and the best album by each of them. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita