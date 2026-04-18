Here's five death metal bands whose third album is their very best.

This subgenre tends to come down to three things: evolution, revolution and de-evolution (see the current shift from tech-death to riff-driven caveman death metal). For this particular list, this largely focuses on the evolution of each individual band. Some were constant shape-shifters while others found a style and stuck to it with a range of results.

Regardless of how different the path each of the bands below took, it all came together on their third LP. Almost every record has had a profound impact on death metal through the decades (lyrical innovation, technical prowess, unrelenting brutality, storytelling, rapturous melody, etc.), while one from the 2020s will see the impact of such a hybridization of styles play out in the years to come.

READ MORE: The 11 Best Progressive Death Metal Albums of All Time

Whether you've been a fan for a couple of years or were there in the beginning, we're willing to bet at least one of these LPs is among your all-time death metal favorites. Find out below!

5 Death Metal Bands Whose Third Album Is Their Best While these death metal albums may serve as the peak for the respective bands, there's still plenty of quality that came before and after! Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

Think you're a death metal expert? Let's find out! Move through three levels of difficulty and see if you can guess the death metal album cover from just a small piece of the art, directly below.

Can You Guess the Death Metal Album Cover From One Small Piece? Test your death metal knowledge with three difficulty levels: Beginner, Intermediate and Expert.

First, we show you a portion of a death metal album cover and offer up two clues.

SCROLL SLOW or you'll reveal the answer before you have time to guess! Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

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