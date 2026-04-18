5 Death Metal Bands Whose Third Album Is Their Best
Here's five death metal bands whose third album is their very best.
This subgenre tends to come down to three things: evolution, revolution and de-evolution (see the current shift from tech-death to riff-driven caveman death metal). For this particular list, this largely focuses on the evolution of each individual band. Some were constant shape-shifters while others found a style and stuck to it with a range of results.
Regardless of how different the path each of the bands below took, it all came together on their third LP. Almost every record has had a profound impact on death metal through the decades (lyrical innovation, technical prowess, unrelenting brutality, storytelling, rapturous melody, etc.), while one from the 2020s will see the impact of such a hybridization of styles play out in the years to come.
READ MORE: The 11 Best Progressive Death Metal Albums of All Time
Whether you've been a fan for a couple of years or were there in the beginning, we're willing to bet at least one of these LPs is among your all-time death metal favorites. Find out below!
5 Death Metal Bands Whose Third Album Is Their Best
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita
Think you're a death metal expert? Let's find out! Move through three levels of difficulty and see if you can guess the death metal album cover from just a small piece of the art, directly below.
Can You Guess the Death Metal Album Cover From One Small Piece?
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita