13 Best Death Metal Bands From New York

New York death metal is an interesting beast.

The old-school bands were serving up crushing slam riffs, brutal grooves and a healthy dose of hardcore influence, creating a sound that was heavier, grittier and often far more bounce-oriented than what was happening elsewhere.

At the same time, the scene never stayed confined to one formula. As the years went on, newer bands began pushing boundaries, incorporating technical wizardry, dissonance, progressive structures and other experimental elements that expanded the genre in fascinating ways.

READ MORE: 5 Death Metal Bands You Can’t Pronounce (But Worth Listening To)

Whether you're looking for bone-crushing brutality, intricate musicianship, cavernous atmosphere or genre-bending creativity, you'll find New York bands that excel at it. The state's contribution to death metal is immense and the sheer number of quality acts can be overwhelming for anyone trying to explore the scene in depth. It's a vast sea of top-tier death metal bands spanning multiple eras and styles.

Cannibal Corpse – Buffalo, New York

Cannibal Corpse are largely associated with the Floridian death metal scene, but they're originally from Buffalo, New York and that counts! Cannibal Corpse was formed in December 1988 and moved down to the Tampa Bay area in Florida sometime in 1994.

They've been writing about increasingly creative ways to die ever since and the world has slowly accepted that it does indeed rule big time.

Mortician – Yonkers, New York

Mortician: the death metal band you listen to when you also really want to watch most of a horror movie. Their sample-heavy style is widely influential and they raised (lowered?) the bar for barbaric, over the top extreme metal. The NYDM OGs haven't released a new record since 2004, but became an Internet meme and – when combined with the recent surge of death metal interest – have had a revival in recent years. It's the first time Mortician has revived anything. [rimshot]

Suffocation — Long Island, New York

If you love death metal, you love Suffocation. Few bands have had a bigger impact on the genre's evolution, particularly when it comes to brutal death metal and slam.

Effigy of the Forgotten is rightfully regarded as one of the most influential death metal albums ever recorded, laying the groundwork for countless bands that followed. Add in Frank Mullen's unmistakable vocal delivery and stage presence — including that famous hand chop gesture — and you've got one of the most iconic bands the genre has ever produced.

Immolation — Yonkers, New York

Immolation: the band that tuned to Bob! Long before they became one of death metal's most respected institutions, they were delivering brutality under the name Rigor Mortis in 1986. By the time Dawn of Possession arrived in 1991, Immolation had already carved out a sound unlike anyone else: one that's largely unsettling and unrelenting. After their run with Roadrunner Records came to an end, the band took a few years between releases, but returned in 1996 with Here in After, proving they had lost none of their creative spark.

Another three decades on and more classics under the belts, Immolation are just as uncompromising today.

Undeath — Rochester, New York

Undeath are one of the best death metal bands operating today. While plenty of modern bands can write crushing riffs or nail the old-school aesthetic, Undeath excel at something that's somewhat rare in contemporary death metal: songwriting. Their tracks are loaded with hooks, memorable riffs and choruses that somehow worm their way into your brain.

The band's live show only strengthens their case, and I'm already stoked on whatever their new record is coming out this year via Relapse Records. In the meantime, I'm more than happy to keep spinning their 2025 EP Enter Patient / Endless Graveyard. It's got a church organ interlude amidst the creepiness and it rules!

Lethargy — Rochester, New York

Lethargy were a technical death metal band formed in 1992 by future Mastodon vocalist Erik Burke and drummer Brann Dailor, alongside bassist Adam Routier. After some shuffling around, future Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher joined in 1994 and the band would eventually release its sole 1996 record, It's Hard to Write with a Little Hand.

According to an article penned by the mighty Kevin Stewart-Panko, a reissue is actually scheduled for later this year! No word on that just yet, but it's pretty exciting.

Skinless — Glens Falls, New York

Want some late '90s brutal death metal? Then you need to spend some time with Skinless. Their 1998 debut, Progression Towards Evil, is packed with relentless grooves and enough brutality to level a city block. Skinless strike a perfect balance between savagery and catchiness, making their songs stick with you long after the carnage ends. And if Progression Towards Evil leaves you wanting more, don't worry — the band's entire catalog is worth exploring.

Internal Bleeding — Long Island, New York

Internal Bleeding deserve a place on this list for several reasons, chief among them being that they're one of pioneers of slam death metal. Unfortunately, the band's history has been anything but smooth. Their 1997 album The Extinction of Benevolence arrived at a time when Pavement Records was struggling financially, resulting in limited promotion and support for a record that deserved far more attention. A revolving door of lineup changes followed, and then tragedy struck again in 2017 when founding drummer Bill Tolley lost his life while serving as a firefighter in Queens.

Afterbirth — Long Island, New York

Afterbirth's story is one of the more unusual in New York death metal. They originally formed in 1993, released two demos and then broke up in 1995. For years, they were little more than a cult favorite remembered by dedicated fans of underground extremity. At least until they reformed 2013 and started doling out sci-fi-tinged progressive brutal death metal. If you need a place to start, their 2020 record Four Dimensional Flesh is a hellish trip through the nth dimension.

Malignancy — Yonkers, New York

Malignancy are not a band that release albums very often, but when they do, there's a good chance your skull is going to be liquefied. Their full-length journey began with the 1999 classic Intrauterine Cannibalism, a record that helped establish Malignancy as a force to be reckoned with in the brutal/technical death metal underground. Since then, they've continued to refine their sound across a handful of releases, culminating most recently in 2024's ...Discontinued, which proved the band is still more than capable of delivering a total assbeater.

Imperial Triumphant — New York City, New York

Imperial Triumphant started making waves in the New York City underground around 2012 with their debut album Abominamentvm, but it wasn't until 2018's Vile Luxury that the wider metal world really began paying attention their avant-garde and jazz-infused technicality. That album marked the point where the band fully embraced the aesthetic and thematic identity that would come to define them: a glittering, grotesque vision of New York City as a monument to excess, decay, wealth and corruption.

The masks, gold-painted faces, and Art Deco imagery certainly helped them stand out, but the music itself is what turned Imperial Triumphant from an underground curiosity into one of extreme metal's most acclaimed acts.

Pyrrhon — Brooklyn/New York City, New York

Pyrrhon's name doesn't come up as often in death metal conversations as it should. For nearly two decades, they've been building one of the most distinctive and consistently rewarding catalogs in extreme music, yet they still feel strangely overlooked compared to many of their peers.

Over the course of their career, Pyrrhon have continuously refined and expanded their unique take on experimental death metal, with Exhaust in 2024 being their best effort to date. Peer into the black hole that is Pyrrhon and become nothing.

Morpheus Descends — Middletown, New York

Morpheus Descends' one-album discography is also littered wuth a slew of demos and EPs released between 1991 and 1997 (and then one in 2015), all held together by the 1992 masterpiece that is Ritual of Infinity. The extraneous releases might be a little hard to hunt down, but Ritual of Infinity is out there and ready to rip you a new one.

They may not have the profile of Suffocation or Immolation, but Morpheus Descends offered just as much promise when all of these bands were just starting out.

Below, check out The Best Death Metal Album of Each Year and see how many New York bands made the list!