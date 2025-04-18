Here are the 11 best death metal albums of the 2020s so far.

In the years following the genre's inception, artists have continuously pushed the envelope when it comes to what death metal is capable of. The genre is no longer just about fast riffs and screaming about zombies — though that remains awesome as hell — but rather, it has grown into an even greater force of creative expression. Death metal now represents a vast collection of artistic depth.

Though death metal has undergone tremendous growth over the decades, the 2010s marked a noticeable leap in evolution for the genre, with artists expanding upon and subverting its conventions. From the likes of Blood Incantation, Gorguts, Cattle Decapitation, Revocation, and many more, we saw an astonishing array of records that further defined death metal’s history. It was stellar era for the genre, and now five years into the 2020s, death metal’s growth shows no signs of slowing down.

So far, 2020s death metal is marked by an amazing spread of albums. From goregrind to progressive metal, old school revival bands and a couple of the genre's greats, there is a fantastic blend of death metal representation in the 2020s.

After combing through all the killer death metal albums that have come out in the past five years, the following list highlights the most compelling releases of the bunch. Along with being the finest the decade has to offer, these records also display the creative depth of death metal.

Without further ado, here are the 11 best death metal albums of the 2020s (so far).