Former SeeYouSpaceCowboy Singer Connie Sgarbossa + Ex Address Abuse Allegations

Former SeeYouSpaceCowboy vocalist Connie Sgarbossa has now addressed some troubling accusations that were leaked online over this past week that appeared to insinuate that she was involved in an abusive relationship.

The remarks about Sgarbossa were made in a private chat by her former long-term partner but were screen shotted by a follower and later shared publicly. Some of the comments detailed allegations of troubling behavior by the singer, but were later walked back by Sgarbossa's ex before they were eventually taken off social media. But the screen caps appeared on Reddit for a period as well before the person who posted them removed them.

Within the said discussions, there were allegations levied against the singer, but it appeared that both parties had talked things through with the statements coming after Sgarbossa shared a post promising that official comments on what had been shared would be forthcoming.

"I have been talking with my ex for the past couple days. There has been a lot going on and things that were taken from a private account have been spread. There were exaggerations due to the heat of the moment that were written. I will Have a statement from her and I soon,” shared the vocalist in a since deleted social post on May 26 that also included some of the screen shotted discussion in the post's image.

Given Sgarbossa's exit from SeeYouSpaceCowboy appeared to come with her taking a stance against associating with acts that had faced abuse allegations, the allegations made by her ex against the musician definitely drew a strong reaction on Reddit and social media.

What Connie Sgarbossa + Her Ex Said in Their Statements

On Saturday (May 31), Sgarbossa returned to social media. As promised, there were joint statements approved by the singer's ex.

The first posting addressed the private conversation becoming public with the singer's ex stating, "i accidentally cancelled my ex from her scene in story posts i made on a private, personal account of mine which was not my intention ... for years i have posted varying things on my private, personal account about my ex and no one has ever screenshotted / shared it, and few reached out to me privately so i did honestly assume i was venting / expressing my story to the same followers who never shared my screenshots."

"i honestly was shocked, anxious and mentally drained when i saw the (now deleted) very quick momentum gaining tweet, one of the (now deleted) reddit threads, along with the current reddit + twitter threads & 3 online publications. i am a person with real feelings. i am absolutely no different than anyone who follows me other than i was with someone who had a following and unfortunately that alone made it so people thought it was okay to run with my personal story from my account that has been exclusively private for years and do whatever they wanted with it to the point it’s apparently now public and people can do what they want with it," they added.

"my ex is also a person with real feelings, and she lost absolutely everything and is seeing first hand what she built for 15 years, the community she loved / one that she contributed heavily to, the art she has done, her music career currently + anything in the future, to the simple things of even just attending a show – crumble beneath her at rapid speed," they continued. "i’m not trying to gain sympathy at all, nor is my ex, but we have been talking these past few days about everything and this is what i’ve learned & seen in just a few days that i wish people could understand. i made a mistake in posting that and not leaving it in my personal life, completely offline. i take full accountability for that."

Connie's ex then detailed the nature of their "unhealthy relationship" and added that while Sgarbossa does have things to address, the singer doesn't deserve to have her life ruined over the posts. They also revealed that Sgarbossa "took accountability with me for everything addressed," adding, "i have forgiven her as a person because the accountability for once was genuine and not blamed on anything but herself. if i can forgive her, i don’t see why you guys can’t."

They concluded, "we are choosing to continue to support each other in one another’s journeys despite our breakup and downfall, because we realize one another isn’t perfect. we also know it’s healthier, at least for us, to just not harbor anger & resentment especially if we are both willing to talk to one another about what happened. we also would both just like to go back to our separate, boring lives and not have to keep rehashing this.”

Sgarbossa later added that her ex's statement was shared on her social media account because she didn't have a personal account on X and wanted to keep her Instagram private. The full statement can be read in the X social media post below.

As for Sgarbossa, the former SeeYouSpaceCowboy singer added that her statement was also approved by her ex.

“Me and my ex have taken the past couple days to truly talk through everything we have gone through in our relationship. I have taken accountability to her privately for the things I owe her and we have worked through it privately because she does not want this to be aired out in public. This process is something between me and her," said the singer.

"I have had a very public struggle [with] substances and mental health, I have done a lot of work and gotten clean off many things since me and this person were together and they have seen that, tho I do still have work to do on myself and plan to continue that work through my therapist and psyche and maintaining my medication," Sgarbossa added.

"People in my past and personal life have deserved a better version of me, and that journey of improvement is one that I know never stops and I am going to continue that journey for myself and for the people I have in my life. I know that this post is coming many days after this all began, but me and her wanted to really make sure that we talked through everything together before we each addressed this for a final time publicly," the vocalist continued.

Sgarbossa concluded, "I know there has been some criticism that me and her have been talking about this together and about my poorly thought out past post. I had her permission to post that screenshot as something in the meantime while we worked through things, but my wording was poor and not thought out. In regards to us going through this process together and having actual conversations about our relationship, we both feel like the best path to actually having accountability was for the two of us to have those conversations together rather than both of us just walking away or continuing to have a public falling out with the allegations that she never wanted to be public.”

Connie Sgarbossa's Exit From SeeYouSpaceCowboy

Connie Sgarbossa's tenure with SeeYouSpaceCowboy came to an end earlier this year when the vocalist seemingly took a stance on a problematic tour pairing.

The band was getting called out on social media after signing on to play with Dance Gavin Dance after having previously removed the band Roman Candle from one of their tours over their handling of a domestic abuse allegation. As Dance Gavin Dance had continued to tour with singer Tillian Pearson for a period after sexual abuse allegations the vocalist had been made, fans viewed this as a problematic tour for the group to take even though Pearson was no longer with the group.

Seeing some of the backlash on social media, Sgarbossa responded, "Believe me, there is no part of me as an individual that backs this either." The vocalist would later add, ""Probably gonna be leaving SYSC due to a lack of urgency on issues I have been bringing up for a while now. It was fun while it lasted."

Soon after, Sgarbossa issued another post in which she referred to the band in past tense, telling fans, "I appreciate everyone reaching out. SYSC meant the world to me too. I haven't fully processed what's going on but I am alive as of now." The band later dropped off their European tour with Sgarbossa's exit.