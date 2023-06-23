15 of the Best New Artists to See Live in 2023

Wondering who the best new artists are to see live in 2023? We have some suggestions.

It’s 2023 and the underground scene is bursting from the seams with new talent. While we’re knee-deep in the season of festivals and their sweaty mosh pits, there’s never been a better time to head out early for shows and discover your new favorite bands.

We’ve compiled a list of artists on the come-up with unreal stage energy, and if you’re lucky enough you might catch them at a show near you real soon!