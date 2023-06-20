Here are 10 songs that fight back against the oversexualization of women, chosen by Hex Poseur.

Broadly, Hex Poseur is a punk act, rebellious and confrontational in nature with shades of garage, stoner and sludge rock that fuels a stylistic guessing game from track to track. The vide is very anti-, with musical and lyrical inspiration culled from the riot grrrl movement of the '90s. 'Stunning,' the new Hex Poseur full length, tackles a range of styles, all of which drip with an uncomfortable sort of desperation that feeds right into the themes, which we'll allow Hex Poseur to elaborate on:

Since I was a child, I can remember women being constantly oversexualized in the media, whether it be in a music video, a lad mag, a film or TV show or even just walking down the street. I think as a woman this becomes more and more troubling as you grow up, moving closer toward your “prime” you start to think – is this my future? Am I destined to just be a mindless sex object? Or adversely be a snooty, stuck-up feminist, labeled as “frigid."

It’s upsetting to grow up in a world that constantly dehumanizes you and makes it clear that your thoughts and opinions don’t matter as much as your body. This is drilled into you from a frighteningly young age. This has often become the subject of my song writing — I’ve always felt the inherent need to speak out against how women are mistreated, and the real damage it can inflict.

READ MORE: 10 of the Best Feminist Anthems in Rock

My new album Stunning emphasizes the ways that underage girls are groomed into Hollywood and sexualized while they are still children, a practice that happens over and over again both in the film and music industry. I want to shine a light on the sleaziness and abuse — often swept under the rug — which is advertised as a life everybody should dream of, but really is just another way to objectify and control women and girls.

Follow Hex Poseur on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and Spotify. Get your copy of 'Stunning' on CD or vinyl.

Listen to "Miss My Youth" below and check out Hex Poseur's picks for 10 Songs That Fight Back Against the Oversexualization of Women further down the page.

Hex Poseur, "Miss My Youth"