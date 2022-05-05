Rock stars have to be so bold: They will scream in your face for hours and charge you admission. Female rock stars have to be bold enough to (metaphorically, Will) slap you in the face if you act like they’re fortunate just to have an opportunity to play with the boys. The artists mentioned here beat the “lucky to have a seat” mentality to create killer rock songs with bold messages about women’s rights, safety and anger.

Other rock songs that crusade for feminism with flair include beachy banger “Men Explain Things to Me” by Tacocat; intersectional screamer “Monstro” by Downtown Boys; “I Believe You” by White Lung, which blares positive affirmations against a wake-you-the-fuck-up background; and “Diy” by Dream Nails, which turns everything from starting a punk band to making peanut butter into a revolutionary act.

Head below to see 10 of the Best Feminist Anthems in Rock.