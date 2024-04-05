Kurt Cobain penned some amazing lyrics for Nirvana, but which were his best?

Nirvana changed the face of music and launched a cultural revolution during their relatively short tenure, as fans fell in love with the band's heavy but incredibly infectious musical vibe. Part of that came from the lyrical output of frontman Kurt Cobain, who often played with contradictions within his lyrics to offer a unique take on his subject matter.

Some lyrics were deeply personal, while others were character sketches inspired by the world around him. The end result yielded some of the most memorable and quotable song lyrics in the history of rock.

Kurt Cobain died on April 5, 1994, and his musical legacy continues to impact masses of fans throughout the world. In remembrance, we reflect on his contribution to rock music by counting down the 25 Best Nirvana Lyrics.

