Babymetal Announce 15-Date U.S. Tour With Scene Queen

Babymetal have just announced a late 2024 U.S. tour with Scene Queen.

The run will be one-month long with 15 dates on the books from the Nov. 5 opener in Florida to the Dec. 3 closer in California. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 7) at 10AM local time and pre-sales are available through Citi and American Express in select marketings starting today at 11AM ET.

See all of the dates further down the page and get more ticketing information at Babymetal's website.

The Latest Music From Babymetal + Scene Queen

Both Babymetal and Scene Queen released new singles over the last two weeks.

"RATATATA" finds the kawaii metal favorites teaming up with Electric Callboy on what feels like one of the most ideal collabs in recent memory. Scene Queen, meanwhile, have kept the singles coming, the latest being "Whips and Chains."

Hear both songs directly below.

Babymetal + Electric Callboy, "RATATATA"

Scene Queen, "Whips and Chains"

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2024 - Tour Guide

Babymetal 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Nov. 05 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Orlando^

Nov. 06 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hollywood

Nov. 12 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore^

Nov. 13 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Nov. 15 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 16 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

Nov. 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5^

Nov. 21 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ WindStar Creek Event Center

Nov. 23 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center^

Nov. 24 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Nov. 26 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

Nov. 27 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant

Nov. 29 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion^

Nov. 30 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

De.c 03 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues^

^ Support To Be Announced

Babymetal + Scene Queen Tour Admat Live Nation loading...