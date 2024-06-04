Babymetal Announce 15-Date U.S. Tour With Scene Queen
Babymetal have just announced a late 2024 U.S. tour with Scene Queen.
The run will be one-month long with 15 dates on the books from the Nov. 5 opener in Florida to the Dec. 3 closer in California. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 7) at 10AM local time and pre-sales are available through Citi and American Express in select marketings starting today at 11AM ET.
See all of the dates further down the page and get more ticketing information at Babymetal's website.
The Latest Music From Babymetal + Scene Queen
Both Babymetal and Scene Queen released new singles over the last two weeks.
"RATATATA" finds the kawaii metal favorites teaming up with Electric Callboy on what feels like one of the most ideal collabs in recent memory. Scene Queen, meanwhile, have kept the singles coming, the latest being "Whips and Chains."
Hear both songs directly below.
Babymetal + Electric Callboy, "RATATATA"
Scene Queen, "Whips and Chains"
READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2024 - Tour Guide
Babymetal 2024 U.S. Tour Dates
Nov. 05 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Orlando^
Nov. 06 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hollywood
Nov. 12 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore^
Nov. 13 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Nov. 15 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Nov. 16 – Richmond, Va. @ The National
Nov. 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5^
Nov. 21 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ WindStar Creek Event Center
Nov. 23 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center^
Nov. 24 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Nov. 26 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room
Nov. 27 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant
Nov. 29 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion^
Nov. 30 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center
De.c 03 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues^
^ Support To Be Announced
Best Metal Bands From 40 Different Subgenres
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita