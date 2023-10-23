Foo Fighters, Megadeth, Bruce Dickinson + More to Play Hellfest 2024

Foo Fighters, Megadeth, Bruce Dickinson and quite a few other rock and metal acts have been announced to play at the 2024 edition of France's Hellfest, which will take place over four days from June 27 through the 30.

Taking place in Clisson, France, the festival will also feature performances from Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, Dropkick Murphys, Royal Blood, Bad Omens, All Them Witches, Babymetal, Biohazard, Brujeria, Brutus, Dark Tranquillity, Dimmu Borgir, Eternal Champion, Fu Manchu, Korpiklaani, Kvelertak, Madball, Nova Twins, Rhapsody Of Fire, Satyricon and the Interruptors.

However, this is only the first lineup announcement, and the event has confirmed that over 160 other artists will also play, which will be revealed by the end of the year, so stay tuned for future announcements regarding the full lineup. Foo Fighters appear to be the only confirmed headlining act so far.

See a trailer for the festival below.

While Foo Fighters have a whole U.K. tour planned for 2024, Hellfest is the only confirmed performance for Megadeth next year. Dickinson, on the other hand, has a handful of solo performances scheduled in Mexico and Brazil in April and May, so the festival is his only European show next year that we know of so far.

The first wave of 4-day passes sold out in July before any of the lineup had even been revealed, according to Hellfest's website. The final sale for 4-day passes will take place this Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 1PM CET. Tickets can be purchased at this location.

KISS, Slipknot, Iron Maiden and Motley Crue headlined this year's installment of Hellfest, which sold 200,000 tickets before the full lineup was even announced, according to Le Monde.