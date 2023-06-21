Elton John has tons of love for rock and metal, especially in recent years where he's heaped praise unto the likes of Metallica and Greta Van Fleet, as well as guesting on an Ozzy Osbourne album. But nu-metal? Yes, he's got his ears to the ground there too, professing how "phenomenal" he thinks relative nu-metal newcomers Nova Twins are in a new interview about the U.K. iconic Glastonbury festival.

The musical legend will make his debut at the fest on June 25, which also marks his last-ever performance in Britain. In advance of the appearance, he spoke with BBC's Clara Amfo about one act in particular he's incredibly excited to see take the stage.

"I've watched Glastonbury on the TV and the thing that I love about Glastonbury is not the headliners, per se, it's the people on the smaller stages that they give the chance to shine," he says, still enamored with buzzworthy new music at the age of 76.

Why Elton John Loves Nova Twins

“These girls rock my world," John says in the interview clip seen below (shared by Nova Twins), holding up a copy of last year's Supernova album.

“I’ve had them on the show, I’ve played their music. So wonderful, what they’re doing. I’m so looking forward to seeing them live because you can feel what it’s going to be like. These girls could light up Sheffield. They are just phenomenal, the way their videos look. They remind me of Rick James a bit, Larry Graham of Central Station, Sly and the Family Stone, Bootsy Collins…," John explains, hyping up the nu-metal/alternative duo who have been on an upward trajectory since releasing their debut record Who Are the Girls? in 2020.

"Nova Twins, I love you to death and they’re going to storm Glastonbury," John enthuses, putting other acts on notice when he adds, "If they come on stage and it’s a sunny day, they could steal the whole thing.”

Thrilled to receive such high praise from a legend such as Sir Elton John, Nova Twins write on Instagram, "When you switch on the TV and THE @eltonjohn is holding up our album Supernova!! 😳😳💫 Huge love to Elton for picking us as one of his top 4 @glastofest ones to watch and of course @claraamfo for her endless love."

More About Nova Twins

Nova Twins formed in London in 2014 by Amy Love (lead vocals, guitar) and Georgia South (bass, keyboards, backing vocals) and issued three EPs (Nova Twins, Thelma and Louise, Mood Swings) before their first full length arrived in 2020.

Although the nu-metal tag certainly applies to their sound, this isn't the nu-metal of old. A lot of different types of rap and hip-hop now permeate the new wave of nu-metal (nu-wave?), which has helped breathe new life (nu-life? Sorry, we'll stop now) into the subgenre.

Nova Twins are highly skilled in genre-mashing, offering less of a cut/paste style and, instead, effectively meld beat-based music, alternative and punk to create a genuinely unique hybrid.

Take a listen to "Antagonist" off Supernova below.

Nova Twins, "Antagonist" Music Video