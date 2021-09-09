Remember those studded belts and knee-high Converse you’ve been clinging onto for dear life as the last reminder of “the good ol’ days” – MySpace, damaged backcombed hair and an unorthodox amount of energy drinks. Relics of your former life now collecting dust in your parents attic? Well, unlike the overdue Beanie Baby return, it may be time to crack those bad boys out because screamo is back with a vengeance. /.

Social media has been the catalyst for this return, marking a decade of the Rawring ‘20s with pop punk, emo and now screamo all getting a new life with a new batch of artists. While not necessarily dead, things on the screamo front haven’t been too exciting compared to its heyday.

Known as emo’s angstier brother, screamo has all the melodic choruses and whining clean vocals of any O.G. emo band but blended harsh unclean vocals and some hair raising riffs more comparable to early 2000s metalcore or post-hardcore.

For a typically angsty genre, the new wave of screamo artists charging to the forefront couldn’t be more exciting! Take If I Die First, formed in 2020 offering their brief but breathtaking They Drew Blood EP, the LA five-piece have already amassed a whopping 78,000 listeners on Spotify.

Or perhaps SeeYouSpaceCowboy, who share a split EP with If I Die First, and have been knocking around since 2015 but have finally caught the eyes and ears of listeners and music alumni alike, landing their Pure Noise Record deal in 2019.

Across the pond over in the U.K. you’ve got Leeds finest, Static Dress, who are arguably one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists that are soon to take over American territory, and maybe the world.

Let’s take a look at the MySpace era’s return to music through this list of 11 Bands Leading the Screamo Revival.