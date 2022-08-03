Lorna Shore Announce ‘The Pain Remains’ 2022 North American Headline Tour

The ascent of Lorna Shore is truly something to behold right now. and luckily fans in North American will have another shot at catching the rising rockers later this year. The group has just announced their "The Pain Remains" headline run that will kick off in late October.

Lorna Shore are one of the hottest bands going, trending on Twitter after their hard-hitting Lollapalooza performance this past weekend. Playing on a smaller stage, they drew one of the larger crowds of the day and generated some of the biggest buzz from the annual festival. Several tweets from the weekend can be viewed below.

As for their forthcoming dates, Lorna Shore will headline a run with support sets from Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur starting Oct. 21 in Philadelphia and finishing up north of the border on Nov. 20 in Montreal. All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.

General admission tickets will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 5) at 10AM local time, while VIP ticketing will start tomorrow (Aug. 4) at 10AM ET at this location.

“We are excited to celebrate the release our new album Pain Remains across the US alongside some of our favorite bands. This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember,” states Lorna Shore guitarist Adam De Micco.

The Pain Remains album is set for an Oct. 14 release through Century Media and pre-orders are available at this location.

Lorna Shore "The Pain Remains" North American Tour Dates

Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre

Oct. 23 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 24 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 25 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

Oct. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Oct. 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Oct. 28 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Oct. 29 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

Oct. 31 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Nov. 2 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theater

Nov. 4 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Nov. 5 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Nov. 6 – Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Nov. 8 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Nov. 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov. 12 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Nov. 13 – Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck

Nov. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Bottom Lounge

Nov. 16 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Nov. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Nov. 18 – Mckees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Nov. 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Nov. 20 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’astral

Century Media Century Media loading...