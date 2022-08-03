Lorna Shore Announce ‘The Pain Remains’ 2022 North American Headline Tour
The ascent of Lorna Shore is truly something to behold right now. and luckily fans in North American will have another shot at catching the rising rockers later this year. The group has just announced their "The Pain Remains" headline run that will kick off in late October.
Lorna Shore are one of the hottest bands going, trending on Twitter after their hard-hitting Lollapalooza performance this past weekend. Playing on a smaller stage, they drew one of the larger crowds of the day and generated some of the biggest buzz from the annual festival. Several tweets from the weekend can be viewed below.
As for their forthcoming dates, Lorna Shore will headline a run with support sets from Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur starting Oct. 21 in Philadelphia and finishing up north of the border on Nov. 20 in Montreal. All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.
General admission tickets will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 5) at 10AM local time, while VIP ticketing will start tomorrow (Aug. 4) at 10AM ET at this location.
“We are excited to celebrate the release our new album Pain Remains across the US alongside some of our favorite bands. This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember,” states Lorna Shore guitarist Adam De Micco.
The Pain Remains album is set for an Oct. 14 release through Century Media and pre-orders are available at this location.
Lorna Shore "The Pain Remains" North American Tour Dates
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre
Oct. 23 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 24 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Oct. 25 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre
Oct. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Oct. 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
Oct. 28 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Oct. 29 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
Oct. 31 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Nov. 1 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Nov. 2 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theater
Nov. 4 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Nov. 5 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Nov. 6 – Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Nov. 8 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Nov. 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Nov. 12 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Nov. 13 – Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck
Nov. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Bottom Lounge
Nov. 16 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall
Nov. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Nov. 18 – Mckees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Nov. 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Nov. 20 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’astral