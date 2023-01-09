Dying Fetus + Suicide Silence Book Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With 5 More Bands

It's back! The Chaos & Carnage tour returns for a fourth year, this time pulling in Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence as the co-headliners on the run.

The two headliners will rotate the close spot each night, while a stellar list of support acts will play select dates on the tour. They include Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Mangetar and Slay Squad.

"Looking forward to playing our most brutal set yet on the Chaos & Carnage Tour 2023 this Spring! We hope to see you all out there in the pit as we co-headline the tour with our friends in Suicide Silence, along with all the other sick bands. See you soon," says Dying Fetus' Jonathan Gallagher.

"We are stoked to be returning to this year’s Chaos and Carnage Tour. We had so much fun last year we decided to come back again with our brothers in Dying Fetus! This year’s line up is pure devastation, so come party with us,” adds Suicide Silence's Eddie Hermida.

The tour gets underway April 7 in Fort Worth, Texas and quickly shifts to the East Coast before crossing the country and coming to a conclusion April 30 in Anaheim, California. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed at the bottom of this post.

Tickets for the 2023 edition of Chaos & Carnage will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 13) at 10AM local time, while VIP package upgrades will follow on Jan. 20 at 10AM local time via the Chaos & Carnage website.

Suicide Silence are currently working on a new album titled Remember ... You Must Die. After last releasing an album in 2017, Dying Fetus are expected to be working on new music as well.

Chaos & Carnage Tour 2023

April 7 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theatre

April 8 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

April 9 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

April 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

April 14 - Sayerville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

April 15 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster Theater

April 16 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

April 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mountain View Amp

April 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

April 20 - Covington, Ky. @ Madison Theater

April 21 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot

April 22 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

April 24 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

April 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

April 27 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile

April 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

April 29 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

April 30 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

chaos and carnage 2023 tour admat, dying fetus, suicide silence Cosa Nostra PR loading...