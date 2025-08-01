12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 25-31, 2025)
It was a pretty light week for new tour announcements over the last seven days as we've got 12 new rock and metal tours to discuss.
One big thing about Taking Back Sunday's upcoming run is that former member Fred Mascherino is returning to the band after branching out on his own in recent years.
Meanwhile, former Anthrax singer, John Bush, has announced three special shows to finish out the year where he'll be performing music from his era of the band while backed by his new all-star collective, Category 7.
You can also look for an early fall run led by High on Fire that was just announced as well.
This week also featured the reveal of the 2026 Cruise to the Edge, while there was also a special Halloween show dubbed Gods of Chaos bringing together metal, hip-hop and horror favorites on one stage.
Check out more of this past week's tour announcements below.
Abysmal Dawn
Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - Dec. 1
Support Acts: Krisiun
Notes: Celebrating 25th anniversary of Conquerors of Armageddon
Ticketing Info
Bane / Hot Water Music
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
John Bush
Tour Dates: Dec. 13 - 20
Support Acts: Category 7
Ticketing Info
Don Broco
Tour Dates: Jan. 20 - Feb. 3
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Greyhaven
Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: Fox Lake, Commoner
Ticketing Info
High on Fire
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: Charger, Bastardane
Ticketing Info
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: Die Sexual, Devora
Ticketing Info
Oceano
Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: I Declare War, Larcenia Roe, Crucifiction
Ticketing Info
Sanguisugabogg
Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 30
Support Acts: Despised Icon, Defeated Sanity, Corpsepile
Ticketing Info
Taking Back Sunday
Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: Coheed and Cambria
Notes: Guitarist Fred Mascherino is returning to the band for the tour.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 30 Nostalgic Photos From 30 Years of Vans Warped Tour
Vended
Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Nov. 6
Support Acts: Empty Shell Casing
Ticketing Info
Finn Wolfhard
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Ready to go cruising? Cruise to the Edge will return March 4-9, sailing from Miami to Key West and Nassau in the Bahamas. The 10th anniversary lineup has been revealed with Marillion, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, Eddie Jobson, Symphony X, Adrian Belew, Haken, Lifesigns, The Flower Kings, Protocol, Wishbone Ash, Airbag, Queensryche, Stick Men, District 97, Goblin, Klone, Baraka, and Marbin all taking part. In addition, first time performers on the cruise include Pete Roth Trio feat. Bill Bruford, Crack the Sky, Randy McStine, Crown Lands, Earthside, Rendezvous Point, Alex Henry Foster, and Lari Basilo.
Ticketing Info
* The Gods of Chaos festival will bring horror, metal, rage and hip-hop together for one eclectic night. Three 6 Mafia, Pouya, Project Pat, 1900Rugrat, Lil Wyte, Suicide Silence, Terror, 200 Stab Wounds, Candy, Snuffed On Sight, Knuckle Sandwich, Bodybox, No Cure, and Empty Shell Casing will all perform on Oct. 31 at Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.
Ticketing Info
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner