It was a pretty light week for new tour announcements over the last seven days as we've got 12 new rock and metal tours to discuss.

One big thing about Taking Back Sunday's upcoming run is that former member Fred Mascherino is returning to the band after branching out on his own in recent years.

Meanwhile, former Anthrax singer, John Bush, has announced three special shows to finish out the year where he'll be performing music from his era of the band while backed by his new all-star collective, Category 7.

You can also look for an early fall run led by High on Fire that was just announced as well.

This week also featured the reveal of the 2026 Cruise to the Edge, while there was also a special Halloween show dubbed Gods of Chaos bringing together metal, hip-hop and horror favorites on one stage.

Check out more of this past week's tour announcements below.

Abysmal Dawn

abysmal dawn in 2025 Season of Mist loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - Dec. 1

Support Acts: Krisiun

Notes: Celebrating 25th anniversary of Conquerors of Armageddon

Bane / Hot Water Music

bane and hot water music 2025 tour admat Clarion Call Media loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 14

Support Acts: None Listed

John Bush

john bush in 2024 2024 Photo by Stephanie Cabral / www.StephanieCabral.com loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 13 - 20

Support Acts: Category 7

Don Broco

don broco in 2025 Photog Credit: Tom Pullen / Fearless Records loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 20 - Feb. 3

Support Acts: None Listed

Greyhaven

greyhaven in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: Perri Leigh (@perrierleigh) loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: Fox Lake, Commoner

High on Fire

High on Fire at the Grammys Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 2

Support Acts: Charger, Bastardane

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

my life with the thrill kill kult in 2025 TAG Publicity loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 9

Support Acts: Die Sexual, Devora

Oceano

oceano YouTube - Brian Krahe loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 27

Support Acts: I Declare War, Larcenia Roe, Crucifiction

Sanguisugabogg

sanguisugabogg in 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 30

Support Acts: Despised Icon, Defeated Sanity, Corpsepile

Taking Back Sunday

taking back sunday in 2025 credit Elena De Soto loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 21

Support Acts: Coheed and Cambria

Notes: Guitarist Fred Mascherino is returning to the band for the tour.

Vended

vended in 2024 Secret Service PR loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Nov. 6

Support Acts: Empty Shell Casing

Finn Wolfhard

finn wolfhard in 2025 Credit: Gep Repasky loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Also of Note:

silhouette of sonic temple 2025 concert crowd Danny Wimmer Presents / Nathan Zucker loading...

* Ready to go cruising? Cruise to the Edge will return March 4-9, sailing from Miami to Key West and Nassau in the Bahamas. The 10th anniversary lineup has been revealed with Marillion, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, Eddie Jobson, Symphony X, Adrian Belew, Haken, Lifesigns, The Flower Kings, Protocol, Wishbone Ash, Airbag, Queensryche, Stick Men, District 97, Goblin, Klone, Baraka, and Marbin all taking part. In addition, first time performers on the cruise include Pete Roth Trio feat. Bill Bruford, Crack the Sky, Randy McStine, Crown Lands, Earthside, Rendezvous Point, Alex Henry Foster, and Lari Basilo.

* The Gods of Chaos festival will bring horror, metal, rage and hip-hop together for one eclectic night. Three 6 Mafia, Pouya, Project Pat, 1900Rugrat, Lil Wyte, Suicide Silence, Terror, 200 Stab Wounds, Candy, Snuffed On Sight, Knuckle Sandwich, Bodybox, No Cure, and Empty Shell Casing will all perform on Oct. 31 at Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

