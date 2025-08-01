12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 25-31, 2025)

Steve Jennings / Vivien Killilea / Theo Wargo, Getty Images

It was a pretty light week for new tour announcements over the last seven days as we've got 12 new rock and metal tours to discuss.

One big thing about Taking Back Sunday's upcoming run is that former member Fred Mascherino is returning to the band after branching out on his own in recent years.

Meanwhile, former Anthrax singer, John Bush, has announced three special shows to finish out the year where he'll be performing music from his era of the band while backed by his new all-star collective, Category 7.

You can also look for an early fall run led by High on Fire that was just announced as well.

This week also featured the reveal of the 2026 Cruise to the Edge, while there was also a special Halloween show dubbed Gods of Chaos bringing together metal, hip-hop and horror favorites on one stage.

Check out more of this past week's tour announcements below.

Abysmal Dawn

Season of Mist
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - Dec. 1
Support Acts: Krisiun
Notes: Celebrating 25th anniversary of Conquerors of Armageddon
Ticketing Info

Bane / Hot Water Music

Clarion Call Media
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

John Bush

2024 Photo by Stephanie Cabral / www.StephanieCabral.com
loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 13 - 20
Support Acts: Category 7
Ticketing Info

Don Broco

Photog Credit: Tom Pullen / Fearless Records
loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 20 - Feb. 3
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Greyhaven

PHOTO CREDIT: Perri Leigh (@perrierleigh)
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: Fox Lake, Commoner
Ticketing Info

High on Fire

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: Charger, Bastardane
Ticketing Info

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

TAG Publicity
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: Die Sexual, Devora
Ticketing Info

Oceano

YouTube - Brian Krahe
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 27
Support Acts: I Declare War, Larcenia Roe, Crucifiction
Ticketing Info

Sanguisugabogg

Atom Splitter PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 30
Support Acts: Despised Icon, Defeated Sanity, Corpsepile
Ticketing Info

Taking Back Sunday

credit Elena De Soto
loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: Coheed and Cambria
Notes: Guitarist Fred Mascherino is returning to the band for the tour.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 30 Nostalgic Photos From 30 Years of Vans Warped Tour

Vended

Secret Service PR
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Nov. 6
Support Acts: Empty Shell Casing
Ticketing Info

Finn Wolfhard

Credit: Gep Repasky
loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Danny Wimmer Presents / Nathan Zucker
loading...

* Ready to go cruising? Cruise to the Edge will return March 4-9, sailing from Miami to Key West and Nassau in the Bahamas. The 10th anniversary lineup has been revealed with Marillion, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, Eddie Jobson, Symphony X, Adrian Belew, Haken, Lifesigns, The Flower Kings, Protocol, Wishbone Ash, Airbag, Queensryche, Stick Men, District 97, Goblin, Klone, Baraka, and Marbin all taking part. In addition, first time performers on the cruise include Pete Roth Trio feat. Bill Bruford, Crack the Sky, Randy McStine, Crown Lands, Earthside, Rendezvous Point, Alex Henry Foster, and Lari Basilo.
Ticketing Info

* The Gods of Chaos festival will bring horror, metal, rage and hip-hop together for one eclectic night. Three 6 Mafia, Pouya, Project Pat, 1900Rugrat, Lil Wyte, Suicide Silence, Terror, 200 Stab Wounds, Candy, Snuffed On Sight, Knuckle Sandwich, Bodybox, No Cure, and Empty Shell Casing will all perform on Oct. 31 at Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.
Ticketing Info

Filed Under: High on Fire, John Bush, Sanguisugabogg, Taking Back Sunday
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News

