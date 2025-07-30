John Bush Playing Anthrax Songs at 3 2025 Shows, Band Lineup Revealed

Former Anthrax and current Armored Saint and Category 7 vocalist John Bush will be taking fans on a trip through the past by revisiting his Anthrax catalog on three special dates later this year.

Bush has announced that he'll hit the stage while playing a setlist filled with material from Sound of White Noise, Stomp 442, Vol. 8: The Threat Is Real and We've Come for You All.

“I’ve talked about doing this for a long time – and now, I’m finally doing it. Fans constantly tell me how much those records meant to them, and how they miss hearing those songs live. It’s very humbling. The wait is over,” said the singer, who promises both well-known anthems as well as deep cuts that haven't been played in years.

Who Will Be Backing John Bush on These Dates?

While Bush has an obvious history with Anthrax, the remainder of his backing band all have well established histories in the metal world as well. Bush is employing his band Category 7 to back him up on these special shows.

Category 7 consists of Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head, Vio-Lence), Mike Orlando (ex-Adrenaline Mob), Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, ex-Overkill) and Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning).

“These guys are incredible, badass musicians, and it hit me – why look anywhere else? They’re already right here. It was a total no-brainer," says Bush of Category 7.

The group will also open each night with their own set.

Where Will John Bush Be Playing His Anthrax Career-Spanning Sets?

Even though there are only three shows, Bush has made them as geographically pleasing as possible. For the West Coast, fans can flock to Los Angeles' legendary Whisky a Go Go on Dec. 13. Five days later on Dec. 18, Bush and Category 7 will pull into the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill. for all the midwestern fans.

The three-date tour will then venture to the East Coast on Dec. 20 when Bush and his band deliver some Anthrax stomp at Racket in New York City.

John Bush "Celebrating the Songs of Anthrax 1993-2003" Tour Dates

Dec. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky a Go Go

Dec. 18 - St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theatre

Dec. 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Racket

How Do I Get John Bush Tickets?

It's only three dates, so you'll want to make sure to secure your ticket. The public on sale starts at 10AM local time this Friday.

Get your tickets to see John Bush celebrating his era of Anthrax at the Whisky, Arcada Theatre and Racket in Los Angeles, St. Charles, Illinois and New York City.