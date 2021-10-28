John Bush Has ‘Better’ Relationships With Anthrax Members – ‘It’s All Worked Out Right’

Singer John Bush has served multiple stints in Anthrax, and while there have been some ups and downs with his onetime bandmates, he reveals that his relationship with the band's members is quite good these days and he feels that things have worked out like they were always meant to be.

Speaking with Eonmusic, Bush was asked about the band's 40th anniversary celebration, explaining that he was happy to be part of the documentary that rolled out this year in coordination with the celebration. When asked if he would've liked to have been part of the livestream concert the band put on, the vocalist reveals he was okay with how things went down.

"I wasn't too concerned about that," said Bush. "I know there was a couple of guests, but I didn't really feel slighted by it. They approached it the way they wanted to, and my relationships with those guys have all gotten a lot better, and I'm happy about that because there was a period of time where it was basically non-existent."

Elaborating on the thought, Bush added, "Me and Scott [Ian] have always stayed in contact because he lives out here in L.A., and we run in some similar circles, but there was a period of time with Charlie [Benante] and Frankie [Bello] where we just didn't speak, and every now and then we'll text something funny, and then there's banter, and the relationship is a lot better."

He added of Joey Belladonna, "I don't speak to Joey too often, but my wife and his wife have developed this relationship, and they're friends, which is ironic. They text and they just shoot the breeze, and they're always talking about kind of 'defusing' this battle that people like to create, and it's just not necessary because Joey's great, and I have the utmost respect for him."

"I always say that he is the guy that should be in Anthrax — of course. It's the classic lineup! It's all worked out right," concludes Bush. "I yearn to not have too many enemies in my life, period, and I really don't think I do, and I certainly don't want those guys to be, because we just have too much history."

While not in Anthrax, Bush has continued his longtime run with Armored Saint. The band's most recent album, Punching the Sky, came out in 2020.