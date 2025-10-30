Death metal band Sanguisugabogg have once again had to speak out as it appears that popular streetwear brand Revenge has ripped off their logo without consulting the group.

The band, who often speak with a sense of humor online, shared a photo on their Instagram of a new Revenge jacket display with the comment, "Damn we got the unofficial @revenge x @sanguisugaboggband collab before GTA6," playing into the popular social media construct.

But it appears as though fans weren't getting the sarcasm, so an edit was added to the post later that shared, "For [the] record, they took our logo without any of us knowing ... a huge street wear company big in hip hop on games like gta v)."

But the commentary didn't stop there. Within the comments on the post, the band further drove home their point.

"This caption is going over yalls heads. They took our logo and manipulated it without our knowledge it’s not a collab," they shared.

Then, when one fan proposed that it wasn't all that different from Sanguisugabogg's own parody shirts, the band responded, "It’s very different we don’t blatantly take it all of our merch like that is parodied so drawn up in a way… they straight up jacked our logo and are gonna charge people hundreds of dollars for it and they’ve done it to a bunch of DIY bands and have done it for years and straight up jack art people draw up to post on instagram."

The jacket in question is set to arrive through Revenge's website on Friday (Oct. 31).

Sanguisugabogg would later chime in with their own input on Revenge's social media posting hyping the upcoming drop. In their comment, they shared, "Juice WRLD would never ..." with a thumbs down emoji.

The comment section also found a number of Sanguisugabogg fans jumping in to voice their displeasure with the company over the lifting of the logo and demanding some sort of financial compensation.

About Revenge's Clothing Line

Revenge started off in 2016 with co-founders Garette and Han working out of a garage in East Los Angeles. But they started to grow their brand through a number of collaborations with aspiring young rappers who were finding fame through SoundCloud. Among them were pairings with XXXTentacion for a "Kill" hoodie and other collabs with Juice WRLD, Chief Keef, Young Thug and more.

In a 2024 interview with Complex, Garette noted, "During our early days of designing what is now our signature style, it was just a combination of whatever I hand drew along with a lack of knowledge of Photoshop. I could never afford an iPad to draw on, so I would always use notebook paper and a pen. Then, I would take a picture with my phone, upload that into Photoshop, and watch YouTube tutorials to edit. Eventually, it was a simple click of the threshold tool that gave everything a certain roughness that I had seen used on the black metal albums I was listening to. [That style] wasn't as popular in 2016, which is maybe why I was so drawn to it and still love it today."

That Other Time Sanguisugabogg's Logo Was Lifted

This actually would not be the first time that Sanguisugabogg has faced a situation where their logo was jacked for usage elsewhere.

Just last year, NFL siblings and podcasters Jason and Travis Kelce parodied the Sanguisugabogg logo for their Garage Beer brand. In a social media post that closely mirrored the death metal styled logo that Ohio's own Sanguisugabogg used.



But in this case, the band seemed more receptive to the logo lift. resharing the post on their own socials with the caption, "Move over Kelce brothers, leave the drinking to us" along with a handshake emoji. The Garage Beer account then responded back asking if the band did jingles.

Sanguisugabogg in 2025 + 2026

It's been a solid year for Sanguisugabogg, who issued their third studio album, Hideous Aftermath, earlier this month. It followed the summer release of the single, "Abhorrent Contraception" that featured a guest turn by Defeated Sanity's Josh Welshman.

The band will kick off a new leg of tour dates on Nov. 4 in Detroit at St. Andrews Hall with shows currently booked out through Nov. 30 in Columbus, Ohio. The group has also booked a tour of the U.K. and Europe in February and early March of 2026. Visit the band's website for ticketing information for all shows.