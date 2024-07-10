NFL icons and brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have parodied a death metal band's logo for their new beer brand Garage Beer.

That band is Ohio's Sanguisugabogg, the brutes who have been tearing up the road worldwide with some of death metal's biggest names and on their own headline runs. Known for their comedic social media posts, absurd logo and band name that's really not as difficult to pronounce as everyone seems to think it is.

Last year, they released their second album, Homicidal Ecstasy, which Loudwire dubbed the best death metal album of 2024.

Within the underground, the band is a bit of a viral sensation, but this is another world of viral entirely.

Travis Kelce, the star tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs is, as the world is excruciatingly aware of, dating Taylor Swift. His brother Jason, meanwhile, enjoyed a lengthy and successful career as the center for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2011 to 2023.

The Super Bowl winners recently invested Garage Beer, the spinoff company based around the popular beer by Braxton Brewing Company, which is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. They are now considered "significant owners" of the company.

Today (July 10), they shared a social media post with a death metal styled logo that bears a close resemblance to Ohio's own Sanguisugabogg. They reshared the post and added, "Move over Kelce brothers, leave the drinking to us," including a handshake emoji between the tagged handles of the band and the beer company.

See both logos below.

Sanguisugabogg, Homicidal Ecstasy Album Cover

Sanguisugabogg, 'Homicidal Ecstasy' Century Media loading...

Garage Beer even responded, asking Sanguisugabogg if they do jingles. Referencing their own song "Dragged by a Truck," the group replied, "Dragged by a Uber because I left my truck parked at the bar."

Sanguisugabogg On Tour

Sanguisugabogg will embark on a North American tour on Sept. 19, alongside Lorna Shore, Whitechapel and Kublai Khan TX.

See all of the tour dates directly below and listen to the band's new song "Permanently Fucked" further down the page.

Sanguisugabogg, "Permanently Fucked"