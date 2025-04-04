Motley Crue Cancel Festival Appearance – Statement Issued

Motley Crue have now canceled a May festival appearance as singer Vince Neil continues to recover from a recent medical procedure. Just last month, the band postponed their spring Las Vegas residency to September, and now they've revealed that they're backing out of the 2025 Boardwalk Rock festival on May 17.

What Motley Crue Said About their Boardwalk Rock Fest Absence

Though their previous postponement statement addressed Motley Crue's Las Vegas residency, it did not mention their other big upcoming appearance at the Boardwalk Rock Fest on May 17.

However, they did just issue a new statement confirming their reasoning for backing out of the festival and revealing who will be stepping in to take their place on the bill.

The band had been set as co-headliners with Def Leppard on the Friday May 17 date, but Alice in Chains will now fill the void.

Their comments on the Boardwalk Rock Fest can be viewed below.

Motley Crue Will be unable to perform at Boardwalk Rock in Ocean City, Md., on May 17 as Vince Neil is recuperating after a required medical procedure advised by the doctors. Vince's health comes firs, and we fully support him in prioritizing his recovery. Please join us in wishing him well. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the show and appreciate your understanding. Our friends Alice in Chains are confirmed to take our place on May 17 and we are immensely grateful to them for stepping up and bringing their awesome show to Boardwalk Rock. Thank you to all the Crueheads for your continued support. We can't wait for Vince to fully recuperate and to be back onstage again soon. - Motley Crue

For those wondering, the opening night (May 17) of the Boardwalk Rock Fest will feature Def Leppard and Alice in Chains with Halestorm, Bush, Chevelle, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Mammoth WVH, The Struts and Extreme among others.

Nickelback and Shinedown lead Day 2 with Three Days Grace, Alice Cooper, 3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels, Candlebox, Night Ranger and more. Tickets are on sale now.

What Motley Crue Previously Said About the Postponement of Their Las Vegas Residency

Within their statement back in early March, Vince Neil shared a message to fans with his apologies for missing the scheduled dates and a thank you for their continued support while he deals with the health issue.

The other Motley Crue band members issued a separate statement to fans as well wishing Vince a speedy recovery and sharing their determination to play again for the fans this fall. The full statement can be viewed below.

Motley Crue's Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28th-April 19th, 2025, is moving to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil's doctors. Said Neil: "To all the Crueheads who were looking forward to seeing us this spring, I'm truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know." Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 of Motley Crue shared in a joint statement: "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can't wait to see you all out there, and thank for your understanding and support in the meantime." Tickets from the original spring residency dates will remain valid and be honored for the new September show dates. Off the heels of the historic Hollywood takeover club shows at the iconic Whisky a Go Go, Roxy and Troubadour in Los Angeles last fall, the Crue is excited to bring an unforgettable night and inimitable new show with many surprises to fans for the residency this fall - From the Sunset Strip, to the Las Vegas Strip.

Within their message, the band revealed the new residency dates.

They include:

Friday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 13

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Friday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 20

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Friday, Sept. 26

Saturday, Sept. 27

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Friday, Oct. 3