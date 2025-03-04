Motley Crue's Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled due to frontman Vince Neil's health.

The residency was set to kick off at Vegas' Dolby Live at Park MGM later this month, but the shows have now been moved to September.

Crue shared a social media post on the matter, which stated that the singer has to have a "required medical procedure" and included statements from both Neil and the rest of the band. The post did not detail what type of procedure Neil has to undergo.

"To all the Crueheads who were looking forward to see us this spring, I’m truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know," Neil wrote.

Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 shared a joint statement on the matter as well.

"Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime," they said.

Tickets for the spring residency dates will be honored for the new dates, which you can see below.

Motley Crue 2025 Las Vegas Residency Dates

Sept. 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park MGM

Sept. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park MGM

Sept. 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park MGM

Sept. 19 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park MGM

Sept. 20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park MGM

Sept. 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park MGM

Sept. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park MGM

Sept. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park MGM

Oct. 1 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park MGM

Oct. 3 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park MGM