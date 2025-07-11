Nikki Sixx Addresses Motley Crue’s Absence at Ozzy + Black Sabbath’s Farewell Show

While many of rock and metal's legends took part in the Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning show last weekend, one significant band that has a history with Ozzy that wasn't there was Motley Crue. Bassist Nikki Sixx has now addressed their absence in answering a fan question on the X social media platform.

Why Weren't Motley Crue at Ozzy + Black Sabbath's Farewell Show

Sixx was fielding questions from fans on X and amid the queries was one fan asking if Motley Crue weren't invited to the show and if they would have liked to have been there.

In response, the bassist noted, "We have been having health issues within the band." There was no additional follow-up on the nature of the health conditions, though plenty of fans offered their well wishes in response to Sixx's tweet.

Back in April, Motley Crue bowed out of their appearance at May's Boardwalk Rock Fest. They had also postponed their spring Las Vegas residency until the fall. Both moves were made to allow Vince Neil time to recuperate after a required medical procedure that took place earlier this year.

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Comments on Ozzy + Black Sabbath's Farewell

Though the band was not present at the show, Motley Crue did acknowledge the special moment in metal history. Sixx shared through his X account earlier in the week, "Ozzy and Sharon gave us our first real big tour in 1984 on the 'Shout at the Devil' tour ... They gave us the opportunity to play in front of Ozzy and actually in my opinion, broke the band."

He continued, "@ozzyosbourne Congrats on an amazing career and what a bad ass send off. Thank you with love."

Motley Crue in 2025

At present, the only Motley Crue dates on the books are the rescheduled Las Vegas residency performances. The band will be performing at Dolby Live in Las Vegas starting on Sept. 17 with shows continuing at the venue through Oct. 3. Ticketing information for the performances can be found through the band's website.