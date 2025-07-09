43 Back to the Beginning Performers Share Emotional Tribute Statements

The afterglow is still present from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert, with many of the performers now sharing on social media what it meant to be part of the farewell event for the Rock Hall band and their Rock Hall singer.

Some acts kept it simple, sharing their gratitude and appreciation for being invited to be part of the special occasion. Others went more in depth sharing stories and instances in their lives that provided context into the impact that the band and Ozzy had on them personally.

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, in reflecting on the show, noted, "I have been in my band for 30 years now, and I have played many, many shows in that time. But the overwhelming energy at this show— in the audience, in the backstage area, and onstage (because I was in all 3 areas at different times)— was something I have never felt before, and I know I never will again. It was something DIFFERENT, something very, very special."

Meanwhile, Metallica's Lars Ulrich didn't seem anxious for the moment to end, staying behind hours after the final note had played to take in the experience of what had just happened while the load out from the show was still in progress.

Below you'll find a series of touching tributes that show the love and respect generated by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath and get a feel for what it meant to take part in such a special event.

Anthrax

Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Charlie Benante (Anthrax / Pantera)

Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme)

Randy Blythe (Lamb of God)

Rex Brown (Pantera)

Danny Carey (Tool)

Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins)

Art Cruz (Lamb of God)

Brann Dailor (Mastodon)

David Draiman (Disturbed)

Mario Duplantier (Gojira)

William DuVall (Alice in Chains)

David Ellefson

Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses)

Gojira

Sammy Hagar

Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

Halestorm

Scott Holiday (Rival Sons)

Gary Holt (Slayer)

Joe Hottinger (Halestorm)

Revel Ian

Scott Ian (Anthrax)

Mike Inez (Alice in Chains)

Maynard James Keenan (Tool)

Jean-Michel Labadie (Gojira)

Lamb of God

Mastodon

Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses)

Jason Momoa (Host)

Roman Morello

Tom Morello

Mark Morton (Lamb of God)

Axl Rose (Guns N' Roses)

Steven Tyler (Aerosmith)

Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

Marina Viotti (Gojira guest)

Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne)

Andrew Watt

Ronnie Wood (Rolling Stones)

Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne / Black Label Society)

Yungblud

While the Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath farewell concert provided an iconic moment, it also did a lot of good for charity. All fund raised through the event were divvied up amongst Acorns Children's Hospice, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Cure Parkinson's.

Tom Morello had initially posted that more than 190 million would be donated to the charities from the event, but a Live Nation rep later told Classic Rock that the final total was still being tallied and that a correct figure would eventually be released.

According to The Guardian, the corresponding livestream reached more than five million fans generating over $150 million in revenue that will also go to charity.