Fans Think Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Fell For a Spicy AI Thirst Trap on X

Fans seem to have noticed that Vince Neil has been engaging models on X, one of which many suspect is an AI-generated woman.

Back in the '80s, Motley Crue used to send members of their crew out into the audience during their concerts to fetch attractive, scantily clad women and bring them backstage.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the sexual mores between rock stars and fans have changed. So has their access to each other. Rather than dressing provocatively and hoping to get noticed among throngs of similarly eager fans, people — often women — can turn heads on social media with a single post.

Several such women have won the attention of Motley Crue's frontman.

Unfortunately for Neil, at least one woman has every appearance of being an AI porn bot.

Vince Neil Responds to Models

Neil has been spotted making public comments on spicy photos on X (formerly Twitter) multiple times in recent months.

On Monday (June 23), the singer responded to a post by "Britney Bellaire" that showed what resembles an AI-generated, bikini-clad woman. "Can I dm you the nudy version?" Bellaire wrote, to which Neil replied in the affirmative: "Yea."

Others then realized Neil had not realized that this was an AI-generated image. You can see their comments further down the page.

Last month, Neil responded similarly to X user @EmmaScottt01, who posted a selfie in which she was covering her breast with her hand with the caption, "Deleting in 12 hours, but whoever likes and says hi, I'll send a nudie in dm."

To everyone's credit, this selfie at least appeared to be of a real person, even if the account's authenticity is dubious. Not passing up the opportunity, Neil responded with a simple "Hi babe."

There's two things to keep in mind here: First, Neil responded to @EmmaScottt01's thirst trap an entire month after it was posted. Second, these two posts are the only replies Neil has sent on X in nearly two years.

Neil's replies were met with swift mockery. "VINCE STOP GOONING LIL BRU EVERYONE CAN SEE IT," X user @Mosh_potato_ wrote under his latest.

Another user replied with a gif of Walter White screaming inside a car with the caption, "IT'S AI VINCE, IT'S AI."

Both instances of Neil's X comments took place shortly after TMZ reported that he'd split from his partner of nearly 15 years, Rain Hannah, because he suspected she was cheating on him.