VOTE: Better ‘Big 4′ Band – Anthrax vs. Megadeth

Which is the better "Big 4" band - Anthrax or Megadeth?

That is the battle at the heart of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show. The two acts, along with Slayer and Megadeth, were essential in making thrash metal one of the most important metal subgenres in music history.

Anthrax, who actually were the East Coast representation for thrash, got their start in 1981 and started making inroads with their 1984 debut Fistful of Metal. At 11 albums in, the band is best known for such bangers as "Indians," "I Am the Law," "Bring the Noise," "Got the Time," "Madhouse," "Only" and "Black Lodge."

Megadeth, meanwhile, formed in 1983 after Dave Mustaine's expulsion from Metallica. The band debuted in 1985 with Killing Is My Business, and Business Is Good. Their career has spanned 16 studio albums and features such standout songs as "Holy Wars ... The Punishment Due," "Symphony of Destruction," "Sweating Bullets," "Angry Again," "A Tout Le Monde," "Trust," "Crush 'Em," "Breadline" and "Dystopia."

