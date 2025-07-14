When faced with potential danger, sometimes death metal is your only (and best) option for escape as it was for this vocalist who screamed Kittie lyrics at a stalker.

Brittany Anjou is a New York City-based musician and composer who has been involved with a variety of musical projects, covering everything from jazz to metal over the years. But when recently faced with potential danger, they let their death metal skills take over.

Death Metal Vocalist's Stalker Story Goes Viral

The artist recently went viral on Instagram and TikTok after sharing a story about how a man riding a bike followed them for several blocks while they were walking home alone.

"He followed me around for three corners," Anjou says in the video. "He was on a bike and he kept circling around. And he was saying, 'Why don't you want to talk to me? Why don't you want to talk to me?'"

Anjou continued to walk around a third corner, hoping the bike rider would get the hint that they wanted nothing to do with talking to him. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

Anjou says the man rode in front her and blocked their path with his bike in the middle of an intersection.

"He looks at me dead on and says, 'where do you live?'"

That's when Anjou turned to death metal to solve the problem.

Kittie Song Drives Away Stalker

One of Anjou's musical projects has them fronting the artsy death metal act, Bi Tyrant. It was these skills that helped Anjou send the stalker riding off in the opposite direction.

"I literally stopped, turned to him full body square, and I shouted in my best death metal growly voice the chorus to the song by Kittie, 'Raven.'"

Bookmark these Kittie lyrics in case you ever need them:

Get away from me! Stay the fuck away from me! Get away from me! Stay the fuck away from me! Get away from me! Stay the fuck away from me! Get away from me! Stay the fuck away from me!

Anjou says their voice resonated across "two solid avenues" while they repeated the Kittie lyrics.

"His jaw dropped. His eyes filled with terror."

It was enough to make the guy turn his bike around and quickly pedal away from the scene.

Anjou is using the story to remind people to use whatever they can in their surroundings to fight when they find themselves in a similar situation.

"Believe me when I say metal saves lives."

Kittie's Morgan Lander Filled With 'Pride' After Seeing Video

Aniou's story has made it to Kittie's Morgan Lander, who told Loudwire the video "fills me with pride."

"It's wonderful to hear that the mantra, 'keep away from me, stay the fuck away from me,' is still useful and valid 25 years after the fact," Lander said. "I love it. I am so glad that this person is okay. I'm so glad that the stalker, the man that was harassing them, was deterred and took off."

Lander revealed the song "Raven" was inspired by the band being stalked and harassed online during their early years.

"I suppose things were still very local at the time and we had someone that would threaten us, that would send us email, that would threaten our lives at some of our local shows," Lander said.

The person behind the harassment was never identified.

"It never ceases to amaze me what people are capable of doing," Lander said. "It's quite disgusting. But I'm glad they're okay. And it fills my heart with pride to know that those lyrics helped to possibly save a life."