5 Big Rock + Metal Acts With Their Own Non-Alcoholic Beer or Cocktails

Rock and metal bands are hopping on the latest trend of drinkers choosing non-alcoholic options instead of hitting the hard stuff.

According to a USA Today report released earlier this year, the sales of alcoholic beverages have leveled off as more people are opting for non-alcoholic choices. Sales of NA beverages were up 27% in 2024.

The most popular non-alcoholic option continues to be beer. Of the $829.2 million spend on NA drinks in 2024, nearly $700 million was spent on beer.

Here is a look at which rock and metal bands have released their own signature non-alcoholic beverages.

Deftones

Deftones nonalcoholic beer Getty Images/DrinkSip loading...

Deftones partnered with DrinkSip, a brand known for it's non-alcoholic craft beverages to create Tone Zero Lager in October 2024.

Brewbound.com describes the beer as a "Japanese-style rice lager.

"Deftones' decision to launch a non-alcoholic beer series is reflective of a broader cultural shift within the music and entertainment world," the website reports.

Prior to the debut of Tone Zero, Deftones released 12 different full-strength craft beers for fans. You can catch some of their more recent releases through San Diego-based Belching Beaver Brewery.

Lamb of God

Lamb of God nonalcoholic beer Getty Images/BrewDog loading...

Scottish brewery BrewDog is quickly expanding its locations throughout the U.S. Part of that expansion has involved partnering with other breweries and even bands.

Lamb of God has released two different non-alcoholic beers through the label.

Ghost Walker inspired by Lamb of God's "Ghost Walking," dropped in 2020. It is described as having "an amped flavor of tropical notes, mixed with a grassy, pine riff."

The two teamed up yet again the following year to release Hourglass, an alcohol-free triple-hopped IPA.

Both brews were sold at Lamb of God's live shows during that time.

Kittie/We Are PIGS

Kittie nonalcoholic beer Kittie press photo/KittiePig loading...

Instead of partnering with an established beer brand, members from two metal acts decided to start their own.

KittePig is the creation of Morgan Lander of Kittie and Esjay Jones of We Are PIGS. The company is touted as "the world's first non-alcoholic beer brand, brewed specifically for the heavy metal culture."

KittiePig recently dropped it's first release, Brutal Berry, a non-alcoholic blonde brew that "kicks off with intense burst of natural berry flavor, followed by a subtle hint of hops."

In addition to promoting the NA aspect of Brutal Berry, KittePIG also reminds drinkers that each can is only 50 calories.

"Our 50-calorie non-alcoholic brew lets you enjoy all-day drinling guilt-free, perfect for gearing up for the pit!"

311

Getty Images/DrinkSip Getty Images/DrinkSip loading...

Like Deftones, 311 also has developed a partnership with DrinkSIP to release a non-alcoholic beer in addition to its full-strength offerings.

in 2023, 311 worked with California-based El Segundo Brewing Company to released Come Original India Pale Ale. A year later, the band announced the non-alcoholic Stealing Hoppy Hours.

The beer, which is named after the closing track on 1997's Transistor, is a hazy IPA with "hints of tropical fruit and melon."

The band claims on its website that Stealing Hoppy Hours is the "first ever celebrity-branded non-alcoholic beer." Don't tell that to Lamb of God fans.

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper NA Whistle Pig Getty Images/WhistlePig loading...

While this list has focused on beer up to this point, we can't leave out Alice Cooper's non-alcoholic cocktail that was released earlier this year.

Sex Drugs, Rock & Dry is the result of a partnership between whiskey maker WhistlePig and Cooper, who has been sober for more than 40 years.

It's made to taste like a maple old fashioned. Ingredients include rye non-whiskey, barrel-aged maple and something called adaptogenic 'shrooms like cordyceps which the brand calls "the freak show of the fugal world."

The limited edition cocktail is also being sold as part of a package deal with the re-released of Cooper's Breadcrumbs EP.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.