Metallica, Slayer, Pantera + More Booked For Ozzy’s Final Show Featuring Black Sabbath Reunion

Not only will Black Sabbath be reuniting with the original four members, but other gigantic bands have been tabbed for Ozzy's last-ever live performance scheduled for this summer. Metallica, Slayer, Pantera and a lot more will all take part.

The all-day U.K. event will be a completely star-studded affair, uniting close friends and peers of the legendary heavy metal singer. For years, Osbourne has yearned for a return to the stage after a myriad of health issues forced the postponement and eventual cancelation of his farewell tour legs.

On July 5 at Villa Park, Birmingham, our beloved Prince of Darkness will be returning home with one last hoorah dubbed Back to the Beginning - The Final Show.

"It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever," Osbourne says.

Tom Morello, the event's musical director, has enthused, "This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever."

And, to boot, the event will benefit multiple charitable endeavors. All profits will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Bands Playing at Ozzy's Final Show

Osbourne, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist last year, will be celebrated by some of the biggest names in heavy music.

To close out the event, the singer will perform a short solo set before being joined by his Black Sabbath bandmates to close the book on the band's legacy.

The list of bands booked for the big bash, in addition to Ozzy and Sabbath, are:

Metallica

Slayer

Pantera

Gojira

Alice in Chains

Halestorm

Lamb of God

Anthrax

Mastodon

While the Sabbath reunion is, of course, earth-shaking news, we've also got our second confirmed Slayer reunion show of 2025.

"We are beyond honored and humbled to be invited to perform at Black Sabbath’s final show, back where it all began in Birmingham, England," said Metallica in a press release.

Pantera commented, "We are honored to be part of this! Our love for Black Sabbath is infinite." Is it possible that the group will perform their cover of "Planet Caravan"? Only time will tell!

Other Special Guests for Ozzy's Final Show

A remarkable list of individual guests has been announced as well, which can be seen below.

A slew of Ozzy's bandmates past and present will be there (even Jake E. Lee!) and there has also been a stealthy reveal of the moniker of Ghost's new frontman: Papa V Perpetua.

Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins)

David Draiman (Disturbed)

Duff McKagan and Slash (Guns N' Roses)

Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit)

Jake E. Lee (ex-Ozzy Osbourne)

K.K. Downing (ex-Judas Priest, KK's Priest)

Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

Mike Bordin (Faith No More, ex-Ozzy Osbourne)

Rudy Sarzo (ex-Ozzy Osbourne)

Sammy Hagar

Scott Ian (Anthrax)

II (Sleep Token)

Papa V Perpetua (Ghost)

Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine)

Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH)

Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society, Pantera)

