Name of ‘New’ Ghost Frontman Revealed in Black Sabbath Reunion News

You might have missed it in Black Sabbath's reunion show announcement, but Ghost have revealed the name of the latest frontman to step up to lead the band in their future touring endeavors. It's time to welcome Papa V Perpetua.

The new frontman reveal was done without much fanfare, coming as an under the radar announcement in Sabbath's big reunion news. But Ghost have made it official with their own social media posts.

"We wish to inform you V is coming ………. To Birmingham on July 5th. Slide for more information. #BlackSabbath," noted the band in sharing the special show news.

The Ghost Succession + 2025 Tour Plans

As has become commonplace, at the end of a Ghost album and tour cycle, the current Ghost frontman has typically been removed from the band in a theatrical manner making way for an eventual successor.

However, at the end of Ghost's 2023 touring cycle in support of the Impera album, Papa Emeritus IV simply "retired" onstage after a final show.

"I know a lot of people are expecting some sort of explosion, implosion, a miracle where I just disappear in favor of a successor," said Papa at the time, adding, "I'm going to take this ice cube and I'm going to put it down my pants. I usually don't do that, but that is to make me feel a little bit better because now I'm focusing on that and not on you."

"Just in case you thought I was pissing myself, which I'm sure would have been the great finale. But you know what? This finale, it's just going to be my last show, and I'm going to do my best to deliver that show to you. And that would just have to be enough, OK?," he concluded.

Plenty has happened in the time since that performance.

Ghost took us back to 1969 with a time-traveling video for "The Future Is a Foreign Land." They also released their first concert film with Rite Here Rite Now in 2024.

Then earlier this year, they announced a massive 2025 world tour that starts April 15 in Manchester, England with a European run, covers the U.S. beginning July 9 in Baltimore and concluding Aug. 16 in Houston this summer and includes a Mexico City performance on Sept. 24.

And now we have a special appearance by Ghost's Papa V Perpetua taking place at the Back to the Beginning all-day concert celebrating Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath on July 5.

So far, Ghost have kept the look of their new leader under wraps, but pretty soon we'll be seeing V take the stage so get ready for the next era of Ghost.