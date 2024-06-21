It had been suspected that Ghost would be releasing a new song to coincide with their new movie, Rite Here Rite Now, which premiered earlier this week in London.

At the premiere, mastermind Tobias Forge showed up to the red carpet with a new look, resembling Metallica's James Hetfield's early '90s appearance.

Rite Here Rite Now is a concert film with some traditional theatrical storytelling elements and is Ghost's first-ever feature length movie. At the end, the band teases their next era with the death of Sister Imperator, who we learn is the mother of Papa Emeritus IV and Papa takes on the rank of Father Imperator.

While the future holds so much to look forward to, Ghost tack a trip back to 1969, just like they had on 2019's Seven Inches of Satanic Panic single which featured the now mega-viral "Mary On a Cross."

"The Future Is a Foreign Land" is a light, breezy track with melodic guitar licks and plenty of sway. It's not quite a ballad, but it's a dark, tender offering — like a spooky surf rock love song. Lyrically, although written by the '69 version of Ghost, this song deals with the "future," be it 1984 or 2024.

Read the lyrics directly below (via Genius) and listen to "The Future Is a Foreign Land" further down the page.

Ghost, "The Future Is a Foreign Land" Lyrics

Fifteen years from now

I know it feels remote

But picture it somehow

In your head It's 1984

And knocking on your door

Is the Brownshirt Stasi guard

Boom, you're gone And in the blood of the Kennedys

The good ones get shot

And in the absence of sympathy

Won't you hear me out? When it all burns down

When it all burns down

I will hold you close for the minute

Yeah, I'll hold you for the minute it takes Fifty-five years from now

I know it sounds insane

The dark fascist regime might be gone Oh, if you by then have forgiven me

Whеn push comes to shove

We don't havе to be enemies

Won't you hear me out? When it all burns down

When it all burns down

I will hold you close for the minute

For the minute When it all burns down

And the flames devour everything that we are

I will hold you for the minute

I will hold you for the minute it takes With these words at hand

The future is a foreign land

So let us pray for more in 2024

(2024)

We could grow old together

(2024)

We could love one another

(2024)

And then we'll from then be peace forevermore

Peace forevermore But if it all burns down

If it all burns down

I will hold you close for the minute

For the minute If it all burns down

And the flames devour everything that we are

I will hold you for the minute

I will hold you for the minute it takes

Ghost, "The Future Is a Foreign Land"