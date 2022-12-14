Ghost Debut Video for 3-Year-Old Song After It Goes Viral on the Internet

It's been a huge year for Ghost and one of the reasons came from a totally unexpected source. "Mary on a Cross' became a viral sensation this past summer, three years after it was initially released. And now the song is finally getting a music video, one that you can see in full below.

The track was initially featured on the single for Seven Inches of Satanic Panic, but started to pick up steam this past summer after it was used in a TikTok video that was tied to the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things. After the video started circulating, fans started using it in other videos via the social media app and streams of the song started to increase on Spotify and Apple Music as a result.

As for the video, it's a lyric-based clip but does come with some creative elements to it. The video purports to be taken from footage captured on Sept. 13, 1969 in Los Angeles, California at 10:37 PM. Meanwhile, a Twitter tease for the clip showcases a ticket stub for the famous Los Angeles rock club the Whisky also dated Sept. 13, 1969. And the video appears to be grainy, Super 8-shot performance footage of Ghost performing the song, complete in the clothing and look of the era.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that there is a special edition purple vinyl pressing coming of the Seven Inches of Satanic Panic release en route. Pre-orders are being taken here.

While Ghost have certainly stirred things up in the rock world for quite some time, the viral nature of "Mary on a Cross" actually gave the group their first song to ever chart on Billboard's Hot 100 back in September.

Funny enough, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge admitted in an interview that he didn't understand how the social media platform worked until around August of this year, and now his band is benefitting greatly from it and winning over a new wave of fans.

"I hear a lot of people [say], 'Oh I heard you on that, or I saw you opening up for this band. Nowadays it's like, 'Oh I heard about you on TikTok.' And then all of a sudden, they sort of dive into this... to the sum of everything that we've done over the years," Forge said during the interview with Detroit's WRIF.

While "Mary on a Cross" brought the band some unexpected success this year, the group also thrived with new music. The group's Impera album has the biggest album sales week of the year at the time it debuted back in March. The record debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. The album also catapulted Ghost to a win in the inaugural Rock Album category at the 2022 American Music Awards and Ghost were named Loudwire's Artist of the Year.

Ghost, "Mary on a Cross"