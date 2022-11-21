Ghost Win Inaugural Rock Category at 2022 American Music Awards, Still Unknown on Red Carpet
Ghost were one of three rock winners at the American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), and while the victory will certainly raise their profile, Tobias Forge was still somewhat of an unknown at the awards show smirking through a viral moment on the AMA carpet of reporters and photographers when he was called "Mr. Ghost" by a photographer.
The American Music Awards have been known to be more pop-leaning over the years, often with rock acts that cross over to pop frequently taking home the rock awards. So it was a welcome surprise this year when Ghost were one of the nominees announced for the inaugural Rock Album category (the addition of another rock category was also welcome for rock fans who might not have always felt well represented at the ceremony).
Ghost's Impera was one of 2022's highest charting rock albums, but it was in a category for Rock Album that included Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly and Red Hot Chili Peppers. But the fans voted en masse to ensure Ghost's victory, with Impera taking home the win in the inaugural Favorite Rock Album category.
Leader Tobias Forge even attended the ceremony, minus his Ghost-ly makeup, and walked the carpet. But as previously stated, there was a humorous moment that was trending on Twitter after the ceremony where one photographer tried to get his attention by calling him "Mr. Ghost." See that moment below.
Ghost's Impera album features the Grammy-nominated song "Call Me Mr. Sunshine," as well as "Hunter's Moon" and the most recent single "Spillways." The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.
Since Forge's category was called before the show aired, he shared his thoughts on winning and thanks to fans with Billboard. "I am so happy for the support. I mean this is literally their night thanks to their efforts and their votes. I couldn't be more thankful and humble. I mean we were up against some pretty fierce competition, so yeah, it's unbelievable."
When asked who he was excited to see, Forge stated that he was hoping to see any of the other rock bands playing, while both he and the interviewer seemed unsure if there were any.
Ghost's win in the Favorite Rock Album Category wasn't the only rock awards given during the evening. The other rock winners included Machine Gun Kelly for Favorite Rock Artist and Maneskin's "Beggin'" for Favorite Rock Song. MGK also made a notable fashion choice wearing a purple suit with porcupine-like metal spikes sticking out of it.
All of the 2022 American Music Awards winners can be viewed below and be sure to check out PopCrush's recap here.
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
The Lumineers
Machine Gun Kelly — WINNER!
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
Måneskin – “Beggin'” — WINNER!
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Ghost – Impera — WINNER!
Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
