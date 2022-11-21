Ghost Win Inaugural Rock Category at 2022 American Music Awards, Still Unknown on Red Carpet

Ghost were one of three rock winners at the American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), and while the victory will certainly raise their profile, Tobias Forge was still somewhat of an unknown at the awards show smirking through a viral moment on the AMA carpet of reporters and photographers when he was called "Mr. Ghost" by a photographer.

The American Music Awards have been known to be more pop-leaning over the years, often with rock acts that cross over to pop frequently taking home the rock awards. So it was a welcome surprise this year when Ghost were one of the nominees announced for the inaugural Rock Album category (the addition of another rock category was also welcome for rock fans who might not have always felt well represented at the ceremony).

Ghost's Impera was one of 2022's highest charting rock albums, but it was in a category for Rock Album that included Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly and Red Hot Chili Peppers. But the fans voted en masse to ensure Ghost's victory, with Impera taking home the win in the inaugural Favorite Rock Album category.

Leader Tobias Forge even attended the ceremony, minus his Ghost-ly makeup, and walked the carpet. But as previously stated, there was a humorous moment that was trending on Twitter after the ceremony where one photographer tried to get his attention by calling him "Mr. Ghost." See that moment below.

Ghost's Impera album features the Grammy-nominated song "Call Me Mr. Sunshine," as well as "Hunter's Moon" and the most recent single "Spillways." The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.

Since Forge's category was called before the show aired, he shared his thoughts on winning and thanks to fans with Billboard. "I am so happy for the support. I mean this is literally their night thanks to their efforts and their votes. I couldn't be more thankful and humble. I mean we were up against some pretty fierce competition, so yeah, it's unbelievable."

When asked who he was excited to see, Forge stated that he was hoping to see any of the other rock bands playing, while both he and the interviewer seemed unsure if there were any.

Ghost's win in the Favorite Rock Album Category wasn't the only rock awards given during the evening. The other rock winners included Machine Gun Kelly for Favorite Rock Artist and Maneskin's "Beggin'" for Favorite Rock Song. MGK also made a notable fashion choice wearing a purple suit with porcupine-like metal spikes sticking out of it.

All of the 2022 American Music Awards winners can be viewed below and be sure to check out PopCrush's recap here.

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

The Lumineers

Machine Gun Kelly — WINNER!

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Kate Bush – “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Måneskin – “Beggin'” — WINNER!

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Ghost – Impera — WINNER!

Imagine Dragons – Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

ARIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift — WINNER!

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron — WINNER!

Gayle

Steve Lacy

Latto

Måneskin

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” — WINNER!

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay — WINNER!

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film — WINNER!

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles — WINNER!

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift — WINNER!

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS — WINNER!

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Taylor Swift – Red (Taylor’s Version) — WINNER!

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was” — WINNER!

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER!

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj — WINNER!

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future – I Never Liked You

Gunna – DS4Ever

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — WINNER!

Lil Durk – 7220

Polo G – Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait For U” — WINNER!

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown — WINNER!

Brent Faiyaz

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé — WINNER!

Doja Cat

Muni Long

SZA

Summer Walker

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé – Renaissance — WINNER!

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker – Still Over It

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul” - WINNER!

Muni Long – “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the Window”

SZA – “I Hate U”

Wizkid featuring Tems – “Essence”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny — WINNER!

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta — WINNER!

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia — WINNER!

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti — WINNER!

Farruko – La 167

J Balvin – Jose

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Rosalía – Motomami

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G – “Mamiii”

Karol G – “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” — WINNER!