Ghost’s New Teaser Trailer Has Famous Horror Movie Reference

Ghost have shared a new teaser trailer on their social media that contains horror movie references.

The Tobias Forge-led Swedish outfit shared a video on Instagram earlier today (April 4) with a popcorn emoji as the caption. The clip shows Forge taking the stage and prancing around, and an image of a woman standing still flashes in the middle of it. A title screen appears at the end which reads, "Coming soon to cinemas worldwide."

The Trailer Contains a Horror Movie Reference

The image shows a woman standing in front of a set of stairs that go down to a subway platform, and the city names Manhattan and Brooklyn are visible on the sign behind her. As pointed out by a fan in the comments, this is a reference to a scene in the 1973 film The Exorcist.

In the movie, the priest who performs the exorcism, Father Karras, has a dream where he calls out to his mother, and frantically runs toward her as she descends back down the stairs. The sign behind her is the same as the one seen in the Ghost clip.

Screenshot from a scene in the film 'The Exorcist.' YouTube - Closed Casket Video loading...

Forge Confirmed the Band Had a Movie in the Works in Late 2023

Ghost filmed two of their concerts that took place in Inglewood, Calif. in September of 2023, and Forge confirmed that footage from the shows would be used for a movie. However, he teased that it wouldn't be your average concert film.

“We were essentially shooting a film," he told Metal Hammer. "And we used two nights of crowds as extras...It’s going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two LA shows] is going to be part of this project."

The frontman said that the film is similar to Metallica's 2013 film Through the Never, "In the sense that it’s a concert with something else combined."

Ghost have shared a plethora of cinematic videos on their YouTube channel that contained references to other horror movies, such as The Shining. But, this is the first time a Ghost film will premiere on the big screen.