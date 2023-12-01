Ghost’s New Compilation Album Features Song Previously Unavailable on Streaming Platforms

Ghost have just released a new compilation album titled 13 Commandments to celebrate their many successes over their career, and the collection features a song that was previously unavailable on streaming services.

13 Commandments is essentially a "greatest hits" compilation, featuring songs from nearly their entire discography including "Square Hammer," "Dance Macabre," "Cirice," "Rats," "Mary on a Cross" and "Phantom of the Opera," among others. Perhaps the most appealing track on the set, though, is "Zenith," which was originally a bonus track included on a special edition of their 2015 album Meliora. Therefore, it was previously unavailable on digital and streaming services until now.

Needless to say, Ghost fans are extremely excited that they can now stream the song.

"Thank you for finally putting 'Zenith' up on streaming! It’s a top 3 Ghost track, if not the best [in my opinion]. So stoked!!" one fan wrote on X, with a few others sharing their sentiments in rather humorous posts that you can check out below.

Listen to "Zenith" toward the bottom of the page.

READ MORE: Tobias Forge Suggests a Lot of Ghost Fans Are Lonely 'Outsiders'

Ghost just received a nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards with their cover of the Iron Maiden song "Phantom of the Opera," which they included on their 2023 covers EP Phantomime. It's the fifth time the Swedish rockers have been nominated for a Grammy. The first time they were nominated, which was for the 2016 awards ceremony, they took home the Grammy for Best Metal Performance with "Cirice."

Let's see if history will repeat itself this time around.

Ghost, 13 Commandments Cover Art + Track Listing

Ghost, '13 Commandments' Loma Vista Recordings loading...

1. Square Hammer

2. Year Zero

3. Mary On A Cross

4. Call Me Little Sunshine

5. Darkness At The Heart of My Love

6. Dance Macabre

7. Rats

8. Spillways

9. Cirice

10. If You Have Ghosts

11. He Is

12. Zenith

13. Phantom of the Opera

Ghost, 'Zenith'