Tobias Forge Says a Lot of Ghost Fans Are ‘Outsiders or That Their Lives Are Lonely’

If you have Ghost, do you consider yourself lonely? An outsider? Maybe struggling with something in your personal life?

Because Ghost bandleader Tobias Forge, known in costume (at least currently) as Papa Emeritus IV, recently suggested a lot of Ghost fans are "outsiders or that their lives are lonely."

He made the remark while talking about various facets of Ghost fandom in an excerpt from a new interview that emerged on Tuesday (Oct. 17).

What do you think?

Are Ghost Fans Lonely and Outsiders?

"Over the years, I've come to understand that a lot of our fanbase are, in one way or another, outsiders or that their lives are lonely or they're struggling with something," Forge tells Metal Hammer.

"It feels like there's a lot of hurt among our fanbase," the Ghost figurehead continues, "and I want to address that. They've found a kind of belonging being in this group of Ghost fans.”

The topic came up as Forge was discussing a venue that banned concertgoers from wearing their own face paint at a Ghost concert earlier this year. No doubt, excited Ghost fans attending the show only wanted to emulate their favorite rock star's onstage persona. But they were met with restrictions that prevented them from doing so.

"I was furious," the Ghost singer says of the situation surrounding the band's gig at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis on Aug. 11.

"The story that I heard was that it was an initiative taken by some of the security people who didn’t approve of the band," Forge explains. "They didn’t like what we were doing so they wanted to be mean to these kids, and those kids were really, really upset with that."

READ MORE: Why Ghost Fans Are Flooding Social Media With a Hashtag Related to the Band

He adds, "They told them it was a band requirement. That was upsetting to me. We would never ask that of our fans. We want them to dress up, we want them to come and have fun."

So you see, even if you are a lonely outsider, Forge still wants you to have fun. If you have Ghost, that is.

