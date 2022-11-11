The Highest Charting Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

It's been another banner year in rock and metal, as can be evidenced by a look at the top charting albums of 2022. There's a wealth of acts who have placed new albums inside the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 albums chart over the past year, and we've got a look at who placed where with their records in the gallery below.

There are even acts who doubled up in 2022. Red Hot Chili Peppers became the first rock band in 17 years to place two albums at No. 1 within the same calendar year. Plus you also had Jack White double up with two Top 10 records over the course of the past year.

Iconic acts such as Slipknot, Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Def Leppard and Korn continued to thrive, while Polyphia, Fit for an Autopsy, The Smile and Wet Leg made a mark on the chart for the newer generation of acts.

It should be noted that an artist's chart position can sometimes be affected by the week an album comes out. For instance, Arctic Monkeys' The Car coming in at No. 6 looks a little more impressive when you consider it was issued in one of the year's busiest release weeks that included Taylor Swift's Midnights and a wealth of other big sellers, while albums released earlier in the year might not have had the same competition.

So head below and check out which rock and metal acts had the highest charting albums of 2022.

Highest Charting Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 Where did they peak?