Every 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominee Revealed
All of the 2023 Grammy Award nominees were revealed Tuesday (Nov. 15), including those in the rock and metal categories. And after the nominees were read, it's looking like a potentially big year for acts such as Brandi Carlile, Ozzy Osbourne, Turnstile, The Black Keys, Idles, Wet Leg and Robert Plant.
Other rock and metal acts who've been nominated for awards this year include Megadeth, Ghost, Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Machine Gun Kelly, Underoath, Maneskin, Spoon, Elvis Costello, Bryan Adams, Beck, The War on Drugs, Arctic Monkeys, Arcade Fire, Big Thief, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bjork, Danny Elfman and Florence + the Machine.
In order to be nominated for a Grammy Awards, songs and albums had to have been released between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. Recording academy voters then registered their votes for nominations between Oct. 13 and 23. With the nominations now announced, academy members will pick the winners in each category from Dec. 14, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023.
The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
This post is being updated as awards are announced.
Best Rock Performance
Bryan Adams, "So Happy It Hurts"
Beck, "Old Man"
The Black Keys, "Wild Child"
Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses"
Idles, "Crawl!"
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck, "Patient Number 9"
Turnstile, "Holiday"
Best Metal Performance
Ghost, "Call Me Little Sunshine"
Megadeth, "We'll Be Back"
Muse, "Kill or Be Killed"
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi, "Degradation Rules"
Turnstile, "Blackout"
Best Rock Song
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
Turnstile, "Blackout"
Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses"
The War on Drugs, "Harmonia's Dream"
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck, "Patient Number 9"
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters, The Boy Named If
Idles, Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9
Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire, We
Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Bjork, Fossora
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cool It Down
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys, "There'd Better Be a Mirrorball"
Big Thief, "Certainty"
Florence + the Machine, "King"
Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue"
Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"
Record of the Year
ABBA, "Don't Shut Me Down"
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Beyonce, "Break My Soul"
Mary J. Blige, "Good Morning Gorgeous"
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"
Doja Cat, "Woman"
Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"
Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Album of the Year
ABBA, Voyage
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo, Special
Harry Styles, Harry's House
Song of the Year
"abcdefu" (Gayle)
Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters
"About Damn Time" (Lizzo)
Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters
"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version - The Short Film) (Taylor Swift)
Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters
"As It Was" (Harry Styles)
Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters
"Bad Habit" (Steve Lacy)
Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters
"Break My Soul" (Beyonce)
Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters
"Easy On Me" (Adele)
Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters
"God Did" (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters
"The Heart Part 5" (Kendrick Lamar)
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters
"Just Like That" (Bonnie Raitt)
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Toby Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Songwriter of the Year
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack for the Netflix Series Season 4, Vol. 2
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fire Team Elite
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Old World
Best Recording Package
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra, Beginningless Beginning
Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors
Soporus, Divers
William Stichter, art director
Spiritualized, Everything Was Beautiful
Mark Farrow, art director
Fann, Telos
Ming Liu, art director
Underoath, Voyeurist
Tnsn Dvsn, art director
Best Boxed or Limited Edition Package
Various Artists, Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined
Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors
Danny Elfman, Big Mess
Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
They Might Be Giants, Book
Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
The Grateful Dead, In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83
Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days
Dr. John, Things Happen Than Way
Keb' Mo, Good to Be...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof
Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That
Best Americana Roots Song
Anais Mitchell, "Bright Star"
Sheryl Crow, "Forever"
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, "High and Lonesome"
Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That"
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell, "Prodigal Daughter"
Brandi Carlile, "You and Me on the Rock"
