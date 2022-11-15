Every 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominee Revealed

All of the 2023 Grammy Award nominees were revealed Tuesday (Nov. 15), including those in the rock and metal categories. And after the nominees were read, it's looking like a potentially big year for acts such as Brandi Carlile, Ozzy Osbourne, Turnstile, The Black Keys, Idles, Wet Leg and Robert Plant.

Other rock and metal acts who've been nominated for awards this year include Megadeth, Ghost, Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Machine Gun Kelly, Underoath, Maneskin, Spoon, Elvis Costello, Bryan Adams, Beck, The War on Drugs, Arctic Monkeys, Arcade Fire, Big Thief, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bjork, Danny Elfman and Florence + the Machine.

In order to be nominated for a Grammy Awards, songs and albums had to have been released between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. Recording academy voters then registered their votes for nominations between Oct. 13 and 23. With the nominations now announced, academy members will pick the winners in each category from Dec. 14, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This post is being updated as awards are announced.

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams, "So Happy It Hurts"

Beck, "Old Man"

The Black Keys, "Wild Child"

Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses"

Idles, "Crawl!"

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck, "Patient Number 9"

Turnstile, "Holiday"

Best Metal Performance

Ghost, "Call Me Little Sunshine"

Megadeth, "We'll Be Back"

Muse, "Kill or Be Killed"

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi, "Degradation Rules"

Turnstile, "Blackout"

Best Rock Song

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

Turnstile, "Blackout"

Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses"

The War on Drugs, "Harmonia's Dream"

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck, "Patient Number 9"

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, The Boy Named If

Idles, Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9

Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, We

Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Bjork, Fossora

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys, "There'd Better Be a Mirrorball"

Big Thief, "Certainty"

Florence + the Machine, "King"

Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"

Record of the Year

ABBA, "Don't Shut Me Down"

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Beyonce, "Break My Soul"

Mary J. Blige, "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"

Doja Cat, "Woman"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Album of the Year

ABBA, Voyage

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry's House

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" (Gayle)

Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters

"About Damn Time" (Lizzo)

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version - The Short Film) (Taylor Swift)

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters

"As It Was" (Harry Styles)

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters

"Bad Habit" (Steve Lacy)

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters

"Break My Soul" (Beyonce)

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters

"Easy On Me" (Adele)

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters

"God Did" (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters

"The Heart Part 5" (Kendrick Lamar)

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters

"Just Like That" (Bonnie Raitt)

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Toby Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack for the Netflix Series Season 4, Vol. 2

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fire Team Elite

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Old World

Best Recording Package

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra, Beginningless Beginning

Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors

Soporus, Divers

William Stichter, art director

Spiritualized, Everything Was Beautiful

Mark Farrow, art director

Fann, Telos

Ming Liu, art director

Underoath, Voyeurist

Tnsn Dvsn, art director

Best Boxed or Limited Edition Package

Various Artists, Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined

Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors

Danny Elfman, Big Mess

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

They Might Be Giants, Book

Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

The Grateful Dead, In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83

Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Dr. John, Things Happen Than Way

Keb' Mo, Good to Be...

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That

Best Americana Roots Song

Anais Mitchell, "Bright Star"

Sheryl Crow, "Forever"

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, "High and Lonesome"

Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That"

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell, "Prodigal Daughter"

Brandi Carlile, "You and Me on the Rock"

See all of the 2023 Grammy Nominations here and to see how fans reacted to the rock and metal nominees, head here.