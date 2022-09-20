Ghost Just Earned Their First Song on Billboard’s Hot 100 Song Chart

Ghost continue to reap the benefits of their recent viral success — the rockers have now earned their first-ever song on Billboard's Hot 100 Songs chart with "Mary on a Cross," which has entered at No. 90.

The single came out in 2019, but thanks to being featured in a Stranger Things TikTok video in late July, it is now climbing the charts. In mid-August, the song cracked the Top 10 of Spotify's Viral 50 Global chart, and it became a trending song to use on TikTok.

The track is essentially following in the footsteps of Metallica's "Master of Puppets," which entered the Hot 100 for the first time earlier this summer as well. The only differences are that "Mary on a Cross" wasn't actually on the Stranger Things soundtrack, and the Metallica song came out over three decades ago.

TikTok has obviously proven its capabilities as far as propelling certain songs and artists into the spotlight, but what does it mean for the future of the music industry? Funny enough, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge recently admitted in an interview that he didn't understand how the social media platform worked until about a month ago, and now his band is benefitting greatly from it and winning over a new wave of fans.

"I hear a lot of people [say], 'Oh I heard you on that, or I saw you opening up for this band. Nowadays it's like, 'Oh I heard about you on TikTok.' And then all of a sudden, they sort of dive into this... to the sum of everything that we've done over the years," Forge said during the interview with Detroit's WRIF.

Congrats to Ghost on their successes as of late — let's give a warm welcome to all of the people who are discovering them as a result.

Ghost - 'Mary on a Cross'