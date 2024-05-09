We're one step closer to a Ghost film, as the band has now revealed the first trailer for the. upcoming Rite Here, Rite Now movie. In addition, they've also served up all pre-sale information and revealed the theaters where the movie will play.

About Ghost's Rite Here, Rite Now Trailer

The trailer features a mix of live performance elements while introducing the multiple characters within the storytelling portion of the film. The voice over teases that this is not a "tale about death, but one of life." Check it out below.

Ghost, Rite Here Rite Now Film Trailer

What We Know About Ghost's New Movie

Earlier this month, Ghost officially confirmed that Rite Here, Rite Now will be the name of their new film. It will reportedly receive a worldwide theatrical release, but will only screen over two days (June 20-22, 23 in some European territories), so you'll want to make sure you get your schedule cleared and your tickets purchased.

News of Ghost's film plans broke last fall when Metal Hammer asked the band about their plans for their recorded shows in Los Angeles. Tobias Forge revealed “We were essentially shooting a film and we used two nights of crowds as extras...It’s going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two LA shows] is going to be part of this project." Forge has also likened the film to Metallica's Through the Never movie, which contained an actual story with the concert footage combined.

In April, a teaser trailer was issued (as seen below). While the site of Forge onstage should come as much of a surprise, there was a quick flash of a woman standing in front of a set of stairs that go down to a subway platform that seemed to capture the attention of viewers.

As pointed out in the comments, the scene owes a nod to the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist. In the movie, the priest who performs the exorcism, Father Karras, has a dream where he calls out to his mother, and frantically runs toward her as she descends back down the stairs. The sign behind her is the same as the one seen in the Ghost clip.

Directed by Alex Ross Perry and Tobias Forge, Rite Here Rite Now will star Ghost, of course, as well as Maralyn Facey, Alan Ursillo, Ashley McBride and Kevin "Jesus" Kaufmann.

Where You Can Get Tickets to See Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now

Ghost now have a dedicated website for the film, complete with a listing of the theaters that will screen Rite Here Rite Now. Be sure to enter your current location (or where you'd like to see the film) in the search bar, and it will provide you with the closest showings.

In addition, it should be noted that the original motion picture soundtrack is now available for pre-order as well. A live version of "Absolution" can be heard below.

Ghost, "Absolution"

READ MORE: Tobias Forge Suggests That a Lot of Ghost Fans Are 'Outsiders'

At present, it appears to be an otherwise quiet year for the band, who have no current tour dates scheduled.